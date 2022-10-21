T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after West Indies vs Ireland Match 11

The 11th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 saw Ireland beat West Indies by nine wickets to seal a berth in the Super 12s of the competition. The Bellerive Oval in Hobart hosted this exciting Group B contest on Friday.

Batting first, the West Indies’ batters struggled to get going as they finished their innings on 146/5, with Brandon King top-scoring with 62*. Gareth Delany bowled brilliantly for Ireland to pick up three wickets.

The Irish top-order stepped up and made a mockery of the chase as they got across the line in the 18th over with nine wickets in hand. With this, West Indies got knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Ireland now go to the top of the table in Group B. They have four points to their name and have qualified for the Super 12 stage of the competition.

West Indies suffered their second loss of the competition and, as a result, got eliminated from the World Cup. Their only win of the tournament came against Zimbabwe.

Scotland are placed second in the Group B points table with two points. Zimbabwe also have two points to their name and sit below the Scottish side. It will be a direct shoot-out between Scotland and Zimbabwe, with the winner getting qualified for the next stage and loser going home.

Two-time world champions West Indies knocked out of T20 World Cup 2022

It was a potential knockout fixture, with the loser to be eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2022. After electing to bat first, the West Indies’ batters kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Brandon King stood tall against the Irish bowlers but could only help his side reach the 146-run mark at the end of their 20 overs.

In reply, Irish skipper Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling got them off to a flier. They scored boundaries for fun and never allowed the West Indies bowlers to settle in. Balbirnie departed on 37 but Stirling notched up a well-composed fifty from the other end. He remained unbeaten on 66 and was well-supported by Lorcan Tucker (45*) as they chased down the total in 17.3 overs.

