T20 World Cup 2022: "Probably, David Warner I would think, he did a little bit of practice yesterday" - Aaron Finch on the backup wicketkeeper option following Josh Inglis' injury

Australia T20I captain Aaron Finch has named a hoard of unorthodox wicketkeeping options following the unfortunate injury to Josh Inglis, a mere few days before their opening Super 12 clash against New Zealand on Saturday, October 22.

The defending champions named Cameron Green as Inglis' replacement, leaving Matthew Wade as the sole wicketkeeping prospect in the squad.

Should circumstances arise where Wade would not be able to don the gloves, Finch has labeled himself an option to keep wickets along with David Warner as well as Mitchell Starc.

Naming Warner as the most-likely candidate to assume wicketkeeping responsibilities in the absence of Wade, Finch said on the eve of their clash against the Kiwis:

"Probably, David Warner I would think, he did a little bit of practice yesterday. Myself, maybe captaining and keeping, when you haven't done it before, it's a little bit tougher."

Finch added:

"Maybe Mitchell Starc can bowl a few upfront, take the gloves in the middle and then bowl again in the end. But probably David, that's a risk we are prepared to take at the moment."

While Australia had the provision to make changes to their squad, they opted to rope in in-form all-rounder Green to the side instead of a wicketkeeping candidate. Making his debut against Pakistan earlier this year, the Perth-born player was a revelation at the top of the order during the tour of India.

"We took the risk of not going in with the extra keeper " - Aaron Finch

Australia head into the T20 World Cup 2022 as defending champions, but on the back of series defeats against India and England.

They played a solitary warm-up contest in the build-up to the tournament, but lost to India by six runs at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Confirming that Green will not be a part of the playing XI against New Zealand, Finch said:

"No, I don’t think so. He has just arrived this morning from Perth. He has come in as a cover. We took the risk of not going in with the extra keeper, which obviously has a degree of risk to it. But we feel Cam gives a bit better balance to the squad."

Australia are scheduled to take on New Zealand in the opening contest of the Super 12 stage at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday.

Did Australia make the right call by drafing Cameron Green in place of Josh Inglis? Let us know what you think.

