T20 World Cup 2022: "There is no question about that" - Ravi Shastri picks his favorites for the tournament

Ravi Shastri has picked his favorites for T20 World Cup 2022 starting in Australia on October 16.

It will be the eighth edition of the global T20 tournament. A total of six nations have won the prestigious tournament to date, with the West Indies having emerged victorious on two occasions.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Shastri was asked about his views on Australia's prospects in the tournament. He responded:

"I think they will be favorites. There is no question about that because they are playing at home. The span has been less than 12 months or just about 12 months since they won the World Cup last time around."

Shastri highlighted that Aaron Finch's side comprised most of the players that won the T20 World Cup last year. The former India cricketer said:

"Pretty much the same nucleus of players. In one year, even though they are pretty senior and a lot of players will finish after this World Cup, you don't want too many changes for this World Cup."

All 11 players who played in the final of the T20 World Cup 2021 will be a part of Australia's squad this year as well. Tim David's inclusion has added further might to their squad.

"These guys have the attack for those conditions" - Ravi Shastri on Australia's bowling

Adam Zampa will lead Australia's spin attack at the T20 World Cup 2022.

Shastri pointed out that Australia have a well-rounded bowling attack. He observed:

"These guys have the attack for those conditions - tall fast bowlers, good spinners. Adam Zampa - very underrated but one of the best in the business."

Regarding Adam Zampa, the former India head coach elaborated:

"He doesn't give you nothing. He knows how to bowl, he knows when to get a batsman off strike, he knows when a guy is coming after him. That's why he either contains or he gets wickets. Very rarely has he been taken apart."

STON.POST @ston1post Adam Zampa’s T20i bowling stats while defending are out of this world

28 innings

36 wickets @ 19.41 with 15.9 strike rate

7.29 economy

Another day passes by and I’m still saying Adam Zampa is criminally underrated Adam Zampa’s T20i bowling stats while defending are out of this world 28 innings 36 wickets @ 19.41 with 15.9 strike rate7.29 economy Another day passes by and I’m still saying Adam Zampa is criminally underrated https://t.co/DG7f03xhLr

Shastri concluded by opining that Australia are a notch above the other contenders for the title. He stated:

"They have got the tools for the business for that format of the game and they would start as favorites. I will put them and then there will be a floor gap and then you can start talking about the other teams."

RevSportz @RevSportz



#T20WorldCup England's Jos Buttler says the hosts are favourites to win the trophy: "Generally the host nations are a bit of favourites every time plus Australia are also defending champions. But again T20 is a game of small margins." England's Jos Buttler says the hosts are favourites to win the trophy: "Generally the host nations are a bit of favourites every time plus Australia are also defending champions. But again T20 is a game of small margins."#T20WorldCup

Australia suffered a 2-0 defeat against England in the preparatory T20I series ahead of the World Cup. However, the defending champions are known to raise their game in ICC events and will be a tough nut to crack in familiar home conditions.

Poll : Will Australia defend their title at the T20 World Cup 2022? Yes No 0 votes