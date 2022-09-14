T20 World Cup 2022: "I didn't expect Ashwin to be part of the squad" - Sanjay Manjrekar on the selection of bowlers in India's squad

Sanjay Manjrekar has expressed surprise at Ravichandran Ashwin's selection in India's squad for the T20 World Cup to be played in Australia later this year.

The selectors picked a 15-member Indian squad for the global T20 tournament on Monday, September 12. Ashwin is one of three spinners selected, with Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal being the other two.

During an interaction on the Sports 18 show 'Sports Over the Top', Manjrekar was asked if he saw Ashwin fitting into the squad, considering he is neither the best fielder nor extremely handy with the bat. He replied:

"I was surprised actually with his selection. I don't think fielding is crucial in T20 cricket. I know a couple of brilliant catches can change the tide of the game but if somebody has got brilliant skills in batting and bowling, then maybe fielding can be ignored. I will just say that I didn't expect Ashwin to be part of the squad but it's happened."

He is the best defensive spinner India has. People question Ravichandran Ashwin's place in India's T20 World Cup squad are forgetting that he has 14 wkts in the last 10 T20Is for India at an Econ of 6.10, which is the best among Indian spinners with a min. of 10 wkts since 2021.He is the best defensive spinner India has.

Manjrekar was further asked if he expected Harshal Patel to make the squad after just recovering from an injury. He responded:

"Harshal was always going to be in the squad. He was always there in my squad of 15. But after the experience of the Asia Cup, Mohammad Shami should have come back into the plans and they could have maybe taken a tough call with another seam bowler."

Harshal is among the four seamers picked in India's T20 World Cup squad, alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh. Mohammad Shami and Deepak Chahar have been named among the four reserves.

"He has got something special" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Arshdeep Singh's selection in India's squad

Arshdeep Singh is the only left-arm pacer in India's T20 World Cup squad.

Manjrekar was further asked whether he feels it is right to take a risk with Arshdeep on the World Cup stage, to which he responded:

"Yes, because you can see that he has got something special. He bowled that famous over where he nailed the yorkers. These are the little things that strengthen the case of somebody like an Arshdeep Singh."

Manjrekar pointed out that the left-arm seamer merited selection based on his all-round abilities with the ball. The cricketer-turned-analyst explained:

"He has the range of bowling, where he can get the new ball to swing both ways, and if he has to pull back his length, then he can get movement off the pitch. He is quick enough, he has got the bouncer and most importantly one of the very few bowlers in Indian cricket now who can nail the yorkers one after the other."

Arshdeep bowled excellent final overs against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, although he couldn't defend seven runs on both occasions. Considering Bhuvneshwar's recent travails with the old ball, the Punjab pacer will likely compete with Harshal for Bumrah's death-bowling partner's role.

