Virender Sehwag was unhappy with India vice-captain KL Rahul for losing his wicket after scoring a half-century in their T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh in Adelaide on Wednesday (November 2). He felt that the opening batter should have gone on to score a century after finally overcoming a lean patch.

The former cricketer, however, was delighted with Rahul’s fielding after he helped India get rid of dangerous-looking Litton Das (60 off 27) with a superb direct hit.

Rahul smashed 50 off 32 balls, including four sixes and three boundaries. The right-handed batter was looking good for a big score. Unfortunately, he was caught out by Mustafizur Rahman off Shakib Al Hasan’s bowling following a top edge.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Sehwag said:

“KL Rahul should have scored a hundred because he didn’t score in the last few matches. He has the ability and scores centuries. I am convinced with his run out but not fifty.”

It is worth mentioning that Rahul managed only single-digit scores of 4, 9 and 9 in the first three matches against Pakistan, the Netherlands, and South Africa, respectively.

He will be keen to continue his decent form ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup's crucial knockout stage.

Virender Sehwag wants India to improve death over bowling in T20 World Cup

Sehwag further pointed out that Rohit Sharma and Co. were too reliant on left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh during the death overs.

He wants India to have another option while bowling the final few overs. For that to happen, they need to use at least one or two overs from their sixth bowling option during the powerplay or slog overs.

He said:

“I think India can improve their bowling in the death overs. You are depending on Arshdeep Singh every time, and someday he might get hit for 20 runs in an over. It’s important to have a second option.”

Arshdeep was once again the pick of the bowlers for India. He finished with 38/2, in addition to defending 20 runs in the last over, as India won the match by five runs via the DLS method.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya also took a couple of wickets, while Mohammed Shami got rid of Bangladesh opener Nazmul Hossain Shanto.

The Men in Blue will next take on Zimbabwe in their last T20 World Cup group-stage match on Sunday (November 6).

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes