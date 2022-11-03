T20 World Cup 2022: "Shadab Khan is batting too low in this lineup" - Gautam Gambhir lauds Pakistan all-rounder's knock

Gautam Gambhir has lauded Shadab Khan for his all-round performance in the T20 World Cup 2022 match against South Africa and opined that he should bat up the order for Pakistan.

Shadab smoked 52 runs off 22 balls to help the Men in Green post a formidable total of 185/9 in the Group 2 Super 12 game in Sydney on Thursday, November 3. He then scalped two wickets in his first over as Pakistan registered a comfortable 33-run win via the DLS method in the rain-truncated game.

While reviewing the game on Star Sports, Gambhir asked for the spin-bowling all-rounder to be promoted in the batting order. He said:

"He is a proper match-winner. I believe Shadab Khan is batting too low down in this batting lineup. He is a batter who can easily bat at No. 4 or No. 5 for you in this format."

The former India opener was in awe of some of the shots played by Shadab. He elaborated:

"He played some incredible shots. Quite a few world-class batters will feel ashamed seeing some of the shots he played, the six he hit against Shamsi over long-off and after that against Nortje, who has the pace."

Gambhir added that Shadab's knock was instrumental in taking Pakistan to a mammoth total after they were in a spot of bother at one stage. He explained:

"You scored 50 runs off 20 balls, that too coming down the order. We all were feeling at one point that if Pakistan scores even 150, it would be a good total but if you take them to 185, what can be better than that."

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB -ball and a double-strike in his first over



bags the player of the match award for his all-round heroics



#WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup | #PAKvSA -balland a double-strike in his first over @76Shadabkhan bags the player of the match award for his all-round heroics 2️⃣2️⃣-ball 5️⃣2️⃣ and a double-strike in his first over 🌟@76Shadabkhan bags the player of the match award for his all-round heroics 🏆#WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup | #PAKvSA https://t.co/cFaBrOWCsW

Babar Azam's side were in dire straits when they were reduced to 43/4 in the seventh over. Mohammad Nawaz (28 off 22) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51 off 35) first did the repair job by stitching together a 52-run partnership for the fifth wicket before Shadab changed the complexion of the game with his enterprising knock.

"What can be a better performance than that" - Gautam Gambhir on Shadab Khan continuing the good work with the ball

Shadab Khan struck twice in the eighth over of the South African innings.

Gambhir also praised Shadab for striking telling blows with the ball during South Africa's chase. He stated:

"Wrist-spinners have been successful in this tournament, you can see Adam Zampa or Shadab Khan. The way he started with the ball, picked up two wickets in the first over itself, what can be a better performance than that when your team is in a must-win situation."

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha What a player Shadab Khan is. Proper all-rounder What a player Shadab Khan is. Proper all-rounder

Shadab had Temba Bavuma caught by Mohammad Rizwan behind the wickets with his very first delivery. He then castled Aiden Markram in the same over to all but seal the game in Pakistan's favor.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Will Shadab Khan pick up 2+ wickets against Bangladesh? Yes No 0 votes