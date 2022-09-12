"Deepak Hooda will need to play from the first game" - Irfan Pathan on India's team composition for T20 World Cup

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes that Deepak Hooda will walk into Team India's playing XI right from the first game of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Pathan feels Hooda could come in handy as a sixth bowler, an element that Rohit Sharma's side evidently missed in the last edition of the tournament.

Hooda's rise in national team colors has simply been sensational as he has made the most of the opportunities that have come his way this year. He also has a T20I hundred to his name and Pathan feels he can definitely do a job in the middle order.

However, he also agreed that the Men in Blue might then have to move away from their ploy to play a left-hander in the middle order to accommodate Hooda. Speaking to Star Sports after the announcement of India's squad for the T20 World Cup, here's what Pathan had to say about the all-rounder:

"I think Deepak Hooda will need to play from the first game because he is a sixth bowling option, something that you struggled for in the last World Cup. There will be a choice that they have to make between whether they want to play a left-hander in the middle order or Hooda but I feel the latter will have odds in his favour."

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan . What a turn around for Congratulations to all the players who got selected to play the World Cup for team india. Huge Privilage. What a turn around for @HoodaOnFire this has been. Well done boy. Congratulations to all the players who got selected to play the World Cup for team india. Huge Privilage 🇮🇳. What a turn around for @HoodaOnFire this has been. Well done boy.

Former World Cup winner K Srikkanth, who was present on the same panel, also gave his opinion on Hooda's selection. Srikkant believes the right-hander has the potential to be a match-winner due to his all-round ability and said:

"Deepak Hooda will go as a reserve batter and reserve all-rounder. He might not play in the first two games, but I believe he is a potential match-winner. An explosive batter who can bowl a bit and who is also a good fielder, he ticks all the boxes and I will definitely have him in my team."

Ravichandran Ashwin will be an ideal No. 8 for Team India: Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan also stated that India might deploy the experienced spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin in their playing XI at the T20 World Cup.

Although the Men in Blue have the option of Axar Patel, Pathan reckons they will bank more on Rishabh Pant as an left-hander who can bat in middle overs. He said:

"If you look from the angle of playing a left-handed batter then definitely Pant will play ahead of Axar. Even if you look at the spin options, I feel Ashwin will play along with Chahal."

Pathan also praised Ashwin's improvements as an all-rounder, stating:

"This is because he has improved his batting a lot and also has had an economy rate of under 8 the whole year. He has improved his power-hitting game and with the template of attacking cricket, I think he will be an ideal No. 8."

India will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign with a clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

