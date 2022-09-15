Shaheen Shah Afridi returns, Shan Masood earns maiden call-up as Pakistan announce 15-man squad for T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan have named their squads for the upcoming T20 World Cup squad and the seven-match T20 series against England. Shan Masood has been included in the T20I squad for the first time while Fakhar Zaman is on the reserves list.

Zaman, the left-handed opener, endured a poor Asia Cup campaign. The southpaw managed only 96 runs in six games and maintained a strike rate of 103.23.

While ace seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is part of the team for the World Cup in Australia, he is not part of the squad to face England at home. Mohammad Wasim Jr., who sustained an injury during the Asia Cup, has made it to both the squads, while Zaman has been rested to allow him to recover from a knee injury.

PCB Media @TheRealPCBMedia



Details here



pcb.com.pk/press-release-… Update on Shaheen Shah AfridiDetails here Update on Shaheen Shah AfridiDetails here ⤵️ pcb.com.pk/press-release-…

Shan Masood has played 25 Tests and five ODIs so far. (Credits: Getty)

The PCB's chief selector Muhammad Wasim believes that Pakistan have a strong side and trusts them to do well in the Australian conditions. He reflected on the team's performance in the last edition of the competition and feels that continuity is paramount.

Wasim said, as quoted by pcb.co.pk:

"We have a team that can perform strongly in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. That’s why we have shown faith and confidence in almost the same set of players who have been part of the T20I squad post the 2021 World Cup in the UAE. These players have performed well since November 2021 and that’s why we have won nine out of our last 13 T20Is.

He continued:

"We have invested in these cricketers and it is fair to them that they get the opportunity to show their mettle in the World Cup, an event for which they have been preparing and training hard. We needed to ensure continuity and support to these players, and that’s precisely what we have."

Pakistan reached the semi-finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup before losing to Australia by five wickets. They lifted their first global trophy in the format in 2009 by defeating Sri Lanka in the final.

Pakistan's squads for the T20 series against England:

T20 squad for England series: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Amir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir.

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB



Great news for fans as Pakistan are set to host England after 17 years!



Read more:



#PAKvENG 🗓️ 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬Great news for fans as Pakistan are set to host England after 17 years!Read more: pcb.com.pk/press-release-… 🗓️ 𝐒𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 📢 Great news for fans as Pakistan are set to host England after 17 years! 📢Read more: pcb.com.pk/press-release-…#PAKvENG https://t.co/WX0RkoOwWx

Pakistan's squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup:

T20 squad for World Cup: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir.

Travelling reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Haris.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar