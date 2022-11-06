Star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav is thrilled after becoming World No.1 T20I batter as he takes part in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The right-handed batter said that the years of hard work have finally paid off. He is also excited at the stiff competition he faces to retain the top spot in the shortest format.

The Mumbaikar has been excellent in the showpiece T20 event, with a couple of half-centuries, including 68 off 40 balls against the Proteas, in a match where other Indian batters struggled. He also struck a quickfire 16-ball 30 against Bangladesh in India's last match.

Speaking to the ICC's official media, Suryakumar Yadav said:

“Really happy with it. Obviously, it has been hard work from a lot of years. I think reaching was a little difficult. I think staying here will be more difficult. It’ll be a challenge, but I’ll try my best.”

The stylish batsman has already amassed 965 runs in 27 T20Is this year at a strike rate of 177.27. He has so far slammed a century - in England - and eight fifties.

SKY will be gunning to complete 1000 T20I runs in 2022 and become only the second batter after Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan (1,326 in 29 matches in 2021) to score a 1000 or more runs in a calendar year.

Suryakumar will next be seen in action against Zimbabwe in Melbourne on Sunday (November 6). He is expected to play a vital role in helping India’s attempts at lifting the T20 World Cup trophy once again after a 15-year gap.

Rohit Sharma and Co. likely to face England in T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals

Team India are favorites to beat Zimbabwe and emerge as table-toppers in Group 2. A win would mean India will play against England in the second semifinal in Adelaide on Thursday (November 10).

In a recent conversation on Cricbuzz, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag said that it's up to India to decide who they want to play in the T20 World Cup semifinals.

“If they know who is number 1 and 2 in Group 1, then India can decide whom they want to play [in the semifinals]. It’s my choice."

He continued:

"Why not? [lose to Zimbabwe] If I've to lose one or two matches to win the T20 World Cup, I can do that.”

Meanwhile, South Africa are likely to beat the Netherlands and end up as the second-placed team in the same group. In that scenario, they will face New Zealand in Sydney on Wednesday (November 9).

A loss to either of the above two teams might give Pakistan an opportunity for a place in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals, provided they beat Bangladesh by a significant margin in Adelaide on Sunday (November 6).

