T20 World Cup 2022: “India can decide whom they want to play” – Virender Sehwag wants Rohit Sharma and Co. to use advantage of playing last group stage match ahead of semifinals

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag feels India can choose whom they want to play in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals. He wants Rohit Sharma and Co. to use the advantage of playing the last match among both groups in the premier event.

The veteran even went on to say that the Men in Blue can decide where they want to finish in Group 2 and decide their rivals for the knockout stage.

For the above to happen, Pakistan must defeat South Africa in Sydney on Thursday (November 3).

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Sehwag said:

“ If they know [since India will play the last group stage match] who is number 1 and 2 in Group 1, then India can decide whom they want to play [in the semifinals]. It’s my choice. Why not? [lose to Zimbabwe] If I've to lose one or two matches to win the T20 World Cup, I can do that.”

He continued:

“ If South Africa loses to Pakistan and wins their last match [against the Netherlands], they will have seven points. So, India can decide whether they want to finish first or second. So, India have a choice, [decide] whom they want to play in the other group.”

India and South Africa are favorites to reach the semifinals from Group 2. The table-toppers will play against the second team in Group 1, and vice-versa.

Team India currently have six points after four matches and can reach a maximum of eight points. Meanwhile, the Proteas have five points from three games with two matches in hand.

Thus, Temba Bavuma and Co. will be forced to settle for seven points if they lose their upcoming match against Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma and Co. to play last group stage match against Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2022

Team India will play their last T20 World Cup 2022 group stage match against Zimbabwe in Melbourne on Sunday (November 6). They will look to continue their winning momentum ahead of the semifinals.

Senior wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik will be keen to add some runs under his belt after he failed to make an impact in the first four matches of the T20 World Cup. The veteran batter even lost his cool after getting run out following a poor call from Virat Kohli.

He has so far failed to live up to expectations at the showpiece T20 event, scoring 1, 6 and 7 runs.

Meanwhile, Rohit will also be looking to fire after he departed for just two runs against Bangladesh. The veteran batter only managed 15 and 4 runs against South Africa and Pakistan, respectively. He, however, smashed a half-century against the Netherlands.

