T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav and wife Devisha Shetty pose with kangaroos at wildlife sanctuary

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty recently paid a visit to the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary in Queensland. During their trip to the sanctuary, the husband-wife duo also clicked some pictures with kangaroos.

The Men in Blue are currently in Brisbane for their T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up matches ahead of the Super 12 round of the competition. They defeated the Aussies by six runs in a practice game on Monday, October 17, and will next take on New Zealand on Wednesday, October 19.

On Tuesday, October 18, Devisha took to her official Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures from her and Suryakumar’s visit to the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary.

In one image, the pair are seen admiring the beauty of Australia’s most famous animal, while in the second picture Devisha poses in the midst of a few kangaroos. The pictures were shared with a witty caption, which read:

"Don’t worry be HOPPY🦘."

Kangaroos along with koalas are symbols of Australia. Their national cricket team is also often referred to as “Kangaroos”.

What Sachin Tendulkar said in praise of Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar, who has been in exceptional form with the bat lately, recently received high praise from Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar.

In a recent chat with the Times of India, the Master Blaster opined that confidence and appreciation have been two of the key factors in the Mumbai batter's evolution. He said:

"There is no better tonic than being encouraged and appreciated. It's just that he is doing it more consistently now. Success and appreciation have also changed him as a person. He plays so confidently today because he knows he need not worry about getting picked."

Suryakumar has smashed half-centuries in both the practice matches he has batted in so far. He clobbered 52 off 35 against Western Australia in Perth and followed it up with 50 off 33 against Australia in Brisbane.

The 32-year-old had an impressive run during the home T20Is against Australia and South Africa as well. He registered scores of 46, 0 and 69 against Australia, and followed it up with 50*, 61 and eight against the Proteas.

In 34 T20Is, the dynamic right-handed batter has smashed 1045 runs at an average of 38.70 and a strike rate of 176.81.

