T20 World Cup 2022: "TASKIN AHMED IS UNSTOPPABLE" - Fans laud Bangladeshi pacer for rattling Zimbabwe with stunning spell 

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed dented Zimbabwe's chances of chasing his team's 151-run target with a sensational bowling spell in the T20 World Cup 2022 fixture at the Gabba on Sunday, October 30.

The right-arm fast bowler picked up three crucial wickets, conceding just 19 runs from his full quota of four overs. Ahmed dismissed Craig Ervine, Wesley Madhevere, and Regis Chakava, putting Zimbabwe on the back foot.

The 27-year-old cricketer received widespread appreciation for his heroics in the clash, with many fans taking to social media to heap praise on the bowler. Here are some of the reactions:

Yash Agarwalla @Yashagarwalla



8 wickets from 3 matches at an average of 11.5 . Wow !!



#T20WorldCup

#BANvZIM What a brilliant World Cup Taskin Ahmed is having !8 wickets from 3 matches at an average of 11.5 . Wow !! What a brilliant World Cup Taskin Ahmed is having !8 wickets from 3 matches at an average of 11.5 . Wow !!#T20WorldCup #BANvZIM

Nirdosh @NirdoshKumarr #T20WorldCup Taskin Ahmed what an improved bowler. He's right on the money with those immaculate line and length. #BANvsZIM Taskin Ahmed what an improved bowler. He's right on the money with those immaculate line and length. #BANvsZIM #T20WorldCup

Blank. @SamaviaShahid2

#ZIMvsBAN #ZIMvBAN Appreciation post for Taskin Ahmed. 3 wickets in 3 overs. What a performance man! Appreciation post for Taskin Ahmed. 3 wickets in 3 overs. What a performance man!#ZIMvsBAN #ZIMvBAN

𝘴. @acricketaffair TASKIN AHMED, the bowler you are TASKIN AHMED, the bowler you are 🔥

𝑀𝐴𝑛𝑎ℎ𝑖𝑙 𝑠ℎ𝑒ℎ𝑏𝑎𝑧 👀🖤 @Mahii_taekook07

BD tigers u can do it



#BANvsZIM Taskin Ahmed mein Shaheen afridi ki rooh transfer hogae haiBD tigers u can do it Taskin Ahmed mein Shaheen afridi ki rooh transfer hogae hai BD tigers u can do it ❤#BANvsZIM

I USE HUMOR AS DEFENCE MECHANISM @Aunhaid300 You need a wicket you go to Taskin Ahmed You need a wicket you go to Taskin Ahmed

Charlie🇮🇪 @sraknet1 Taskin Ahmed ,best bowler in this #T20WorldCup so far Taskin Ahmed ,best bowler in this #T20WorldCup so far

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns @CricCrazyNIKS Most improved bowler in Asia in all formats in last 1 year. @CricCrazyNIKS Most improved bowler in Asia in all formats in last 1 year.

Benazir 🏏 @BenazirMubasher TASKIN AHMED IS UNSTOPPABLE ! TASKIN AHMED IS UNSTOPPABLE !

Jose Mourinho @Sakd0323

#BANvsZIM How does taskin doesn't have a IPL contract?? How does taskin doesn't have a IPL contract?? #BANvsZIM

Bangladesh registered a decent total of 150 after electing to bat. Opener Nazmul Hossain Shanto starred with the bat for them, slamming 71 runs off 55 deliveries. For Zimbabwe, Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani bagged two wickets each in the contest.

In response, Zimbabwe put up a desperate fight after an early debacle but fell three runs short. Sean Williams tried his best with a 64-run knock but the Bangladesh bowlers held their nerves to take home the game.

Taskin Ahmed becomes the leading wicket-taker in Super 12 of T20 World Cup 2022

Taskin Ahmed has been impressive in the ongoing showpiece T20 event, claiming eight wickets in three outings. Following his impressive showing against Zimbabwe, he has now become the leading wicket-taker in the Super 12 stage.

The talented seamer picked up four wickets in the team's opening encounter against the Netherlands and was adjudged the Player of the Match for his heroics as Bangladesh completed a nine-run win.

Meanwhile, England's all-rounder Sam Curran is placed second in the list of the highest wicket-takers in the Super 12. The left-armer has seven wickets to his name. New Zealand's Trent Boult occupies third place with six scalps, while South African speedster Anrich Nortje is fourth with five wickets.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes