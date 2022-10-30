T20 World Cup 2022: "TASKIN AHMED IS UNSTOPPABLE" - Fans laud Bangladeshi pacer for rattling Zimbabwe with stunning spell 

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed dented Zimbabwe's chances of chasing his team's 151-run target with a sensational bowling spell in the T20 World Cup 2022 fixture at the Gabba on Sunday, October 30.
The right-arm fast bowler picked up three crucial wickets, conceding just 19 runs from his full quota of four overs. Ahmed dismissed Craig Ervine, Wesley Madhevere, and Regis Chakava, putting Zimbabwe on the back foot.
The 27-year-old cricketer received widespread appreciation for his heroics in the clash, with many fans taking to social media to heap praise on the bowler. Here are some of the reactions:
Bangladesh registered a decent total of 150 after electing to bat. Opener Nazmul Hossain Shanto starred with the bat for them, slamming 71 runs off 55 deliveries. For Zimbabwe, Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani bagged two wickets each in the contest.
In response, Zimbabwe put up a desperate fight after an early debacle but fell three runs short. Sean Williams tried his best with a 64-run knock but the Bangladesh bowlers held their nerves to take home the game.
Taskin Ahmed becomes the leading wicket-taker in Super 12 of T20 World Cup 2022
Taskin Ahmed has been impressive in the ongoing showpiece T20 event, claiming eight wickets in three outings. Following his impressive showing against Zimbabwe, he has now become the leading wicket-taker in the Super 12 stage.
The talented seamer picked up four wickets in the team's opening encounter against the Netherlands and was adjudged the Player of the Match for his heroics as Bangladesh completed a nine-run win.
Meanwhile, England's all-rounder Sam Curran is placed second in the list of the highest wicket-takers in the Super 12. The left-armer has seven wickets to his name. New Zealand's Trent Boult occupies third place with six scalps, while South African speedster Anrich Nortje is fourth with five wickets.
