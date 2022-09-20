T20 World Cup 2022: Team India to compete in additional warm-up fixtures in Australia ahead of the tournament - Reports 

Team India are set to play three warm-up fixtures in addition to the two practice matches scheduled by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

According to a report from the Indian Express, the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is in talks with numerous teams in Australia over warm-up fixtures. The Men in Blue will look to acclimatize to the conditions ahead of their Super 12s matches at the T20 World Cup 2022.

The report further states that the management intends to send the traveling contingent to Australia on October 5, immediately following the culmination of the three-match T20I series against South Africa.

Confirming the developments surrounding the additional warm-up matches ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, a BCCI official told the Indian Express:

“We are in talks with a few teams who will play games with us besides warm-up games kept by ICC. The entire T20 World Cup squad will travel to Australia on October 5 along with Dravid and his support staff. The team which will play ODIs here against South Africa will be a second-string side coached by VVS Laxman.”

The BCCI is yet to announce the squad for the three-match ODI series against the Proteas, which will begin on October 6. With the majority of first-team players leaving for the World Cup after the T20I series, a second-string squad, which will reportedly be led by Shikhar Dhawan, is likely to feature.

India are scheduled to face New Zealand and Australia in the official World Cup warm-up matches

Based on the warm-up fixture list released by the ICC on September 8, Rohit Sharma and Co. are slated to play against New Zealand and Australia on October 17 and 18, respectively. Both matches will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane.

The Men in Blue will want to adjust to the hard and bouncy surfaces Down Under following a lengthy stint on the subcontinent. Prior to the home season, the team were based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the 2022 Asia Cup.

The team competed in warm-up contests against local county sides prior to the England tour as well. The preparation helped them attain twin white-ball series wins, despite only a few select players participating in those matches.

Will the additional warm-up matches against local sides aid India's preparations for the T20 World Cup 2022? Let us know what you think.

