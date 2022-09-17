T20 World Cup 2022: "That's the most you can ask from a captain"- Sunil Narine on Rohit Sharma's leadership

West Indies spinner Sunil Narine believes that apart from being a classy batter, Rohit Sharma has also been terrific as a captain. The opening batter has won an incredible five IPL titles leading the Mumbai Indians (MI). He also won the Asia Cup and the Nidahas Trophy in 2018 as India's stand-in skipper.

Rohit has captained India in 39 T20Is, winning 31 at a ridiculous win percentage of 79.48. Sunil Narine feels one can't expect much more from a leader who is already producing such incredible results.

On being asked by journalist Vimal Kumar about whether India have a chance of winning the T20 World Cup under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, here's what Narine had to say:

"He (Rohit) has had plenty of success even as India's captain. His IPL record is very good. He has a good head on his shoulders, he is winning games and that's the most you can ask from a captain."

Rohit will lead Team India in the upcoming T20 World Cup as well, which will be played in Australia.

Sunil Narine on Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma debate

Over the past decade, there has been a rise among fanwars between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma supporters.

Virat averaging around 49.59 with scores of 104, 106, 107, 117 Batting in top order both have ridiculously mad numbers. Rohit averaging 78 with scores of 171*, 124(run out), 99, 133.Virat averaging around 49.59 with scores of 104, 106, 107, 117 Batting in top order both have ridiculously mad numbers. Rohit averaging 78 with scores of 171*, 124(run out), 99, 133.Virat averaging around 49.59 with scores of 104, 106, 107, 117 💥🇮🇳 https://t.co/Qg6Te37ScL

However, Sunil Narine feels this is all just made up by fans as there is no such rivalry among world-class cricketers. He stated:

"People just like things to talk about. So when the guys are doing good then they speak about who is better than who. I think everybody is good in their own way, they have their own journey and have played for the love of the game rather than outdoing other players.

"It's just the personal goals guys have and they try to make it."

