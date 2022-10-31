T20 World Cup 2022: "The lesson that MS Dhoni has taught the rest of the world" - Ajay Jadeja on David Miller's knock against India

Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja believes that South Africa's David Miller took a cue from MS Dhoni, taking the game deep against India in the T20 World Cup 2022 clash on Sunday, October 30.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, he pointed out how Miller has matured as a batter over the years. He suggested that the southpaw has learned to wait for the opposition to make a mistake.

The cricketer-turned-commentator believes that this change in approach has done wonders for the seasoned campaigner. Jadeja explained:

"What David Miller has done with his game and taken it to another level is not by adding any shots or adding anything else. He's become calmer and waits for the opposition to make a mistake by taking the game deep. The lesson that MS Dhoni has taught the rest of the world, we are suffering because of that."

Notably, Miller took the game away from India with a sensible knock. While he was initially patient, he changed gears towards the backend, helping his side chase down a total of 133 with two balls to spare.

The 33-year-old remained unbeaten on 59 off 46 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes. He stitched together an important 76-run partnership with Aiden Markram under pressure, bringing his team back into the contest after a shaky start.

During the discussion, Zaheer Khan noted that skipper Rohit Sharma should have let Arshdeep Singh bowl his third over with the new ball, given that he had picked up two wickets in his opening burst.

He opined that the captain wasn't able to do so as he wanted to keep him for the death overs. Zaheer said:

"It felt like Rohit Sharma was not able to use his resources well or he was kind of stuck with using a particular bowler in a particular position. Arshdeep Singh could have bowled three overs at the top, but maybe he thought that then who else would take care at the backend. There are certain factors which are still not comfortable."

South Africa secured a five-wicket victory in the encounter, handing India their maiden loss in the ongoing showpiece T20 event. While Arshdeep's inspired spell gave the Men in Blue a glimmer of hope, the Proteas batters showcased great composure to emerge victorious in the end.

"You only made it comfortable for him" - Ajay Jadeja on Rohit Sharma taking Mohammed Shami off the attack when David Miller was at the crease

Jadeja further went on to say that India should have given Mohammed Shami an extended spell against David Miller, given that the batter was a tad uncomfortable against him.

He emphasized that Rohit Sharma and Co. made it easier for the batter by not giving Shami an additional over. Jadeja suggested that India erred tactically by waiting for the swashbuckler to make a mistake instead of attacking.

He added:

"Mohammed Shami was going through a great spell against David Miller, and there was a chance of a run-out as well. Miller would not have wanted him to bowl at that stage. So you only made it comfortable for him, waiting for him to make a mistake, and he isn't making mistakes as he is now a wily old fox."

India have four points to their name after their first three fixtures and are placed second in the Group 2 standings. Rohit and Co. will next be seen in action on Wednesday, November 2, when they take on Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval.

