T20 World Cup 2022: "There are 4-5 match-winners" - Sanjay Bangar compares India and Pakistan's batting line-ups

Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar has underlined Pakistan's overdependency on their top order ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup. In contrast, Bangar feels India have a well-rounded team comprising several match-winners.

Pakistan's opening pair of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam have done the bulk of their run-scoring over the last year-and-a-half.

In recent times, Pakistan's middle order has been found wanting whenever Rizwan and Azam have failed to get going. The middle-order batters' failure was responsible for their defeat in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka and also their recent home T20I series loss to England.

Speaking on Star Sports show 'Cricket Live', Bangar reflected that while Babar and Rizwan are the heart of Pakistan's batting unit, India have a far more reliable batting line-up. He explained:

"I feel, in the batting department, it's clear that Pakistan is over dependent on their top order like Babar and Rizwan. Whereas the Indian team is not actually dependent on a couple of players. There are 4-5 match-winners and they are in their prime form, so, from a batting perspective, I feel the Indian team is in a better position."

The former all-rounder continued:

"Team India have had some good games against Pakistan in the Asia Cup and what the Indian team would be weighing up is that it is a more complete team, which is a team that is not dependent on just one or two individuals."

It's worth noting that Babar and Rizwan played an instrumental role in Pakistan's win over India in the 2021 T20 World Cup. The opening pair chased down 152 as Pakistan beat their arch-rivals for the first time in a World Cup (ODI or T20I).

"Indian team has the skill" - Sanjay Bangar on the Men In Blues' bowling attack

The 49-year-old also highlighted that while Pakistan might be having express pacers, India boasts skilled bowlers capable of exploiting any conditions. Bangar added:

"If you look at the bowling part, obviously, they have the speed, they always had that, but the Indian team has the skill in the sense that if Deepak Chahar is fit in place of Jasprit Bumrah, you can clearly see his ability to swing the ball upfront.

"Also Arshdeep Singh, who is our own version of a left-hander that we were searching for. So, he's somebody who can swing the ball both ways. I feel that the Indian team is lacking in the speed department, but they more than make up with the skill that they possess."

While India will miss Jasprit Bumrah's services due to a back injury, Pakistan will be hoping for Shaheen Shah Afridi's availability at the upcoming World Cup. Afridi has missed some crucial fixtures through injuries in recent times.

