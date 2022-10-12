T20 World Cup 2022: "They have realized their fast bowling has some issues" - Salman Butt on India calling up Shami, Siraj and Thakur

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes Team India have made a conscious effort to solve the issues in their fast bowling department ahead of the T20 World Cup. There are reports circulating that the team management has asked Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj as well as Shardul Thakur to travel to Australia.

Butt reckons that the Indian bowlers were expensive at the death and were lacking that cutting edge in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. However, he feels the aforementioned bowling options have the potential to solve their bowling woes in the T20 World Cup.

Speaking in a video on the YouTube channel, here's what Salman Butt had to say on these reports:

"It is visible that they have realized their fast bowling has some issues. When there's no swing on offer, Indian bowling doesn't look as threatening. It wasn't an encouraging sign for the team. 200 runs were conceded frequently."

Mohammed Shami knows exactly what lengths to bowl in Australia: Salman Butt

Mohammed Shami hasn't played competitive cricket for a while and has just recovered from COVID-19. However, Salman Butt believes that if fit, Shami's selection is an absolute no-brainer.

The former cricketer opined that having played the 2015 World Cup in Australia, Shami would know what areas to target and could hit the ground running immediately. On this, he stated:

"Shami is probably fit and is vastly experienced and doesn't need to prove anything. He has the experience of playing the ODI World Cup here so he knows exactly what lengths to bowl."

Salman Butt feels even Siraj can be an option to replace Bumrah, as he is fresh off a Player of the Series award against South Africa, picking up five wickets in the ODI series and bowling well at the death. He added:

"Siraj has also been in form and has won the Man of the Series award (against South Africa). Even he is a hit-the-deck bowler and can be a good option for Bumrah's replacement."

