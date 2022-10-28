T20 World Cup 2022: "This is not Dubai or Pakistan where they can do their stat padding" - Danish Kaneria tears apart Babar Azam and Co. after defeat vs Zimbabwe

Former cricketer Danish Kaneria has expressed displeasure over Pakistan's poor performance in their first two matches of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

Following the Men in Green's one-run loss to Zimbabwe, he suggested that Pakistani players should only play at home or in Dubai, where all they can do is stat padding.

He slammed the team's batters for failing to chase down a below-par total of 130, suggesting that they are just wasting money by hiring coaches. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said:

"This is not Dubai or Pakistan where they can do their stat padding. It's very, very disappointing to see that they aren't even capable of scoring 130 runs. What kind of cricket are they playing?

"They have hired a lot of coaches and have spent a lot of money. But for what? Instead, donate that money in Pakistan. They are just making a fool of Pakistani fans."

Kaneria believes that Pakistani batters should learn from Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav. He wants the Babar Azam-led side to keep their egos aside and take a cue from the Indian team. He added:

"Pakistani players should keep their egos aside and learn cricket from the Indian team. They must learn from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav how to bat and counter-attack in such situations.

"It's never a bad thing to learn from someone. Pakistani batters should learn how to play the pull shot from Rohit Sharma. They can learn from Virat Kohli how to create an aura around themselves as he plays like a king."

Shan Masood, with his knock of 44, was the only saving grace for Pakistan as their batting let them down on yet another occasion. Their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals look slim at the moment after their back-to-back defeats.

"They are still crying over the no-ball" - Danish Kaneria on Pakistan's loss to India

Kaneria went on to say how Pakistan still haven't gotten past their loss to India, mentioning how they are still crying over Mohammad Nawaz's no-ball controversy.

The former leg spinner stressed the importance of coming up with an inspired performance on the field, rather than just making big statements in the media. He opined that the Babar and Co. are set to suffer a group-stage exit, given how poorly they have played.

Kaneria remarked:

"Pakistan are on their way to being knocked out of the T20 World Cup and a place in the semi-finals seems unlikely. This is because they have played some terrible cricket. We've seen big statements, but there's absolutely zero performance. They are still crying over the no-ball."

Pakistan will next be seen in action on Sunday, October 30. They will take on the Netherlands in their third match of the competition.

