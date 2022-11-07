T20 World Cup 2022: “This is where experience matters” – Mohammad Kaif praises Mohammed Shami for stepping up in Jasprit Bumrah's absence

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif has praised ace pacer Mohammed Shami for living up to his standards after he replaced injured speedster Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad.

He pointed out that Shami didn’t play enough matches before the premier tournament but immediately made an impact for the Men in Blue.

The right-arm pacer has so far picked up six wickets in five matches at a decent economy rate of 6.11. The veteran is expected to trouble England’s formidable batting unit in the semi-final in Adelaide on Thursday, November 10.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Kaif said:

“This is where experience matters because Mohammed Shami has gone to Australia several times. Even though he didn’t come with matches under his belt. He picked the rhythm. He is playing a good role for India.”

“He is the find of the Year” – Mohammad Kaif hails Arshdeep Singh's performance in T20 World Cup

Kaif further hailed Arshdeep Singh for his exceptional bowling in the T20 World Cup and labeled him as the find of the year.

The left-arm seamer is the leading wicket-taker for India in the showpiece T20 event, with 10 wickets in five matches at an economy of 7.83.

The veteran also showered praise on swing bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar for his heroics in the T20 World Cup group-stage matches. The 32-year-old might have picked up only four wickets in five games but was exceptional in the powerplay. He has bowled 65 dot balls in five matches.

Kaif said:

“India are in spectacular form. If you talk about bowling, Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls maiden. In his first over, he took a wicket maiden [against Zimbabwe]. Arshdeep Singh swings the ball in and out and he is the find of the Year. Shami has been exceptional as the third bowler.”

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin has also picked up form at the right time with 3/22 in the last group-stage match against Zimbabwe.

India will hope their bowling unit comes out strong against a star-studded England side on Thursday.

