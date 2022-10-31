T20 World Cup 2022: "This is not the Mumbai Indians team, this is the Indian team" - Danish Kaneria on Rohit Sharma's captaincy against South Africa

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria was critical of Rohit Sharma's captaincy in Team India's five-wicket loss against South Africa on Sunday, October 30.

The Men in Blue took the T20 World Cup game deep while trying to defend 133 runs on a testing surface at the Optus Stadium in Perth. However, David Miller's experience and composure, along with India's woeful fielding, allowed the Proteas to get over the line with two deliveries to spare.

#TeamIndia fought hard but it was South Africa who won the match.
We will look to bounce back in our next game of the #T20WorldCup

Criticizing Rohit Sharma's decision to bench Axar Patel and questioning his bowling changes during the contest, Danish Kaneria said on his YouTube channel:

"I could not understand some of the things that Rohit Sharma was trying to do in terms of his strategy and planning. He should not have played Ashwin. This is not the Mumbai Indians team, this is the Indian team, so he should think accordingly."

Rohit Sharma and the management decided to alter the winning combination by dropping Axar Patel to bring in Deepak Hooda. The move did not pay off as Hooda was dismissed for a duck and was not brought in to bowl, with the surface not conducive to spin bowling.

"He has to be among the runs now otherwise he will not find a place in that playing XI" - Danish Kaneria on KL Rahul's lean tournament so far

The Indian top-order, including Rohit Sharma, was once again rattled by some searing fast bowling. Suryakumar Yadav stepped up and scored the bulk of the runs for India as they went on to post a competitive total on the board at the halfway mark.

Opining that KL Rahul might lose his place in the playing XI if he does not start scoring runs soon, Kaneria said:

"The entire team was struggling, but Suryakumar Yadav just went about his business and scored the runs in his typical fashion. Rohit Sharma did not score, he has to start scoring soon, same with KL Rahul as well, his bat has been quiet for some while now. He has to be among the runs now otherwise he will not find a place in that playing XI."

KL Rahul showed glimpses of his ability during the short home season ahead of T20 World Cup 2022. However, he has only scored 22 runs across three matches in the tournament so far, with all his knocks coming at a strike rate of less than 100.

South Africa 5⃣ down!
@ashwinravi99 picks his first wicket of the match.
Tristan Stubbs departs.

Suggesting that Axar Patel should be a part of the playing XI at any cost and Ashwin should be replaced with Yuzvendra Chahal for the remaining matches, Kaneria said:

"India did not play Deepak Hooda when he was in form, now they threw him into a difficult situation where the conditions are awkward and fast."

Kaneria concluded:

"Axar Patel should have played and Ashwin should not have played. If Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal feature, then the results will soon come. The leg-spinner will perform in Australia. Axar Patel should not be out of the playing XI at any cost."

Team India are next scheduled to take on Bangladesh on Wednesday, November 2, at the Adelaide Oval. The Men in Blue will make the semi-finals should they win their remaining two matches.

Was Rohit Sharma right in dropping Axar Patel from the playing XI against South Africa? Let us know what you think.

