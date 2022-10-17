T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 KL Rahul memes after his quick-fire half-century in practice match against Australia 

Indian opener KL Rahul kick-started his preparations for the 2022 T20 World Cup in grand style with a blazing fifty in the practice match against Australia on Monday, October 17, at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and asked Men in Blue to bat first on a decent batting track. Team India got off to a fantastic start as openers Rahul (57 off 33 balls) and Rohit Sharma (15 off 14 balls) put on a 78-run partnership in 7.3 overs.

Rahul held the strike for the majority of the first few overs and made the most of it by smashing the Aussie bowlers all over the park. Rohit stood at the non-striker's end, witnessing his partner's carnage. Rahul showcased his ability to go for big shots from the onset, which bodes well for the team moving forward.

He bought up his fifty in the fifth over but could not sustain his aggressive intent for a longer duration. The Karnataka batter perished in the seventh over while trying to hit a big shot against Glenn Maxwell after laying a strong foundation for his side.

Fans took note of Rahul's aggressive knock and communicated their views through hilarious memes on Twitter and Instagram. Some were impressed after witnessing his fierce and aggressive batting approach.

A few fans trolled him for performing well in inconsequential games and failing in crucial games.

Here are some of the best ones:

CPFCArham🇵🇰 @LazyArham KL Rahul when there are no stakes KL Rahul when there are no stakes https://t.co/HWivHM8cyR

Hemant @Sportscasmm #INDvAUS



KL Rahul showing his full potential & playing fast in another pointless game..... KL Rahul showing his full potential & playing fast in another pointless game..... #INDvAUS KL Rahul showing his full potential & playing fast in another pointless game.....https://t.co/YzfutJm4Zl

Team India's big guns failed to deliver after KL Rahul provided a strong start

After Rahul's departure, India's batters failed to build on the momentum. Rohit (15) and Virat Kohli (19) departed soon after without significant contributions. Big-hitter Hardik Pandya (two) also endured a failure.

Suryakumar Yadav (50 off 33 balls) held the fort in the middle order yet again and helped India reach 186/7 at the end. Dinesh Karthik (20) chipped in with a vital cameo.

