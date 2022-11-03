T20 World Cup 2022: “Two captains, same opponent, same umpire” – Mashrafe Mortaza takes an indirect dig at ICC and Virat Kohli after no-ball confusion

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza has taken an indirect dig at the International Cricket Council (ICC) and senior Indian batter Virat Kohli after a no-ball confusion in their T20 World Cup match in Adelaide on Wednesday, November 2.

The reaction came after Kohli asked leg square umpire Marais Erasmus for a no-ball decision during the last ball of the 16th over, bowled by Hasan Mahmud. He suggested to the umpire that it was a no-ball for height. The gesture instantly followed the umpire’s no-ball declaration.

Taking to Twitter, Mortaza wrote:

“Two captains, same opponent, same umpire, same tournament, same story????????????????????????????”

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan also looked unhappy with the decision and even questioned the umpires.

For the unknown, it was declared a no-ball since it was the second bouncer of the over. In T20, a fast bowler can only bowl a maximum of one bouncer per over.

Furthermore, clause 21.10 of the Laws of Cricket says:

"The umpire shall call and signal no-ball for any delivery which, after pitching, passes or would have passed over the head height of the striker standing upright at the popping crease."

Incidentally, this was the second instance that Kohli has asked for a no-ball in the ongoing mega T20 tournament. The Delhi batter had earlier questioned the umpire for a no-ball off a full toss delivery above the waist bowled by Mohammad Nawaz in a riveting contest between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in Melbourne last month.

Clause 41.7.1 of the Laws of Cricket says:

"Any delivery, which passes or would have passed, without pitching, above waist height of the striker standing upright at the popping crease, is to be deemed to be unfair."

Virat Kohli is currently the leading run-scorer of T20 World Cup 2022

Kohli has been in exceptional form for India in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. He smashed an unbeaten 64 off 44 balls against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Earlier, he played a match-winning knock of 82* off 53 balls against arch-rivals Pakistan to pull off an epic chase and then hit an unbeaten 62 off 44 balls against the Netherlands.

The former Indian captain has already amassed 220 runs in four matches, including three half-centuries. He is currently the highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup and will look to continue his purple patch as the competition reaches its business end.

The top-order batter will be crucial for India’s chances of lifting the T20 World Cup once again after a 15-year gap. Kohli will next be in action against Zimbabwe in Melbourne on Sunday, November 6.

