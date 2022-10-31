T20 World Cup 2022: "Used his gut feeling" - Robin Uthappa on Rohit Sharma's decision to give Ravichandran Ashwin the 18th over against South Africa

Robin Uthappa believes that Rohit Sharma didn't err tactically by handing the ball to Ravichandran Ashwin in the 18th over of South Africa's run chase in the T20 World Cup 2022 game on Sunday, October 30.

During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Uthappa pointed out that Sharma had limited options at that critical juncture of the game. He noted that the skipper had to make that decision to ensure that the fast bowlers bowled the final two overs.

Uthappa explained:

"It wasn't a complete calculation on Rohit Sharma's part, but I believe he used his gut feeling. I don't think he made the wrong move. He wanted the fast bowlers to bowl the last two overs, which is why he had to give Ashwin the 18th over, otherwise, the spinner would have had to bowl the last over."

The 18th over shifted the momentum in South Africa's favor with David Miller clobbering sixes off Ashwin's first two deliveries. While the crafty spinner redeemed himself by picking up a wicket and conceding just one run from the remaining deliveries, the damage was already done.

Speaking in the same video, Wasim Jaffer highlighted how Aiden Markram's dropped catch off Ashwin's bowling, along with multiple missed run-out opportunities, cost Rohit Sharma and Co. the game.

He opined that India would have won the encounter had Virat Kohli hung on to the catch. The former cricketer said:

"While South Africa were very calculative during the run chase, I feel India made a lot of mistakes, dropping catches and missing run out chances. India were still in the game when Markram ultimately got out.

"So if the catch had been taken a bit earlier, or there was a run out, India would have easily won the game. India will be saddened to miss the opportunity."

MohiCric @MohitKu38157375 Virat Kohli Catch Drop || Rohit - Ashwin Stunned Virat Kohli Catch Drop || Rohit - Ashwin Stunned https://t.co/JUibDZndXd

Kohli put down a straightforward chance while fielding in the deep, leaving Ashwin in disbelief. Markram made the most of the reprieve, completing a fine half-century to help his team claim an important five-wicket win.

"David Miller isn't panicking against the spinners nowadays" - Robin Uthappa on the South Afrian batter's improved performances

Uthappa went on to say that David Miller has become an improved player of spin bowling of late. He suggested that the swashbuckler isn't looking to attack right from the word go and has adapted a more judicious approach to counter spinners.

The 36-year-old mentioned that the southpaw has also cut down on the sweep shot, which had been the reason for his undoing on several occasions. Uthappa added:

"David Miller isn't panicking against the spinners nowadays. He used to do that till a couple of years back. He is taking his time to get set, only looking to hit when the ball is in his arc.

"He is looking to play along the ground and has used the sweep spot very often. In fact, he has limited himself from playing the sweep shot. Earlier, he would go directly for that shot as soon as a spinner is brought into the attack."

Proteas Men @ProteasMenCSA RESULT | SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 5 WICKETS



What a game! What a tense finish!



#INDvSA #T20WorldCup #BePartOfIt RESULT | SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 5 WICKETSWhat a game! What a tense finish! 🚨 RESULT | SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 5 WICKETSWhat a game! What a tense finish! 😵#INDvSA #T20WorldCup #BePartOfIt https://t.co/QPdcQW5sTP

Miller played a sensible knock against India at the Perth Stadium. While he was initially cautious, he accelerated at the right time to put pressure back on the opposition. With his unbeaten 59-run knock, he was instrumental in the Proteas chasing down a total of 133 with two balls and five wickets to spare.

