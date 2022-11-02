T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli eclipses Mahela Jayawardene to become highest run-getter in T20 World Cup history 

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli has added yet another feather to his glorious cap, becoming the highest run-getter in the history of the T20 World Cup.

Kohli achieved the milestone during the Men in Blue's fixture against Bangladesh in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, November 2. During his innings, the 33-year-old surpassed Sri Lankan batting legend Mahela Jayawardene to claim the No. 1 spot.

Jayawardene has 1016 runs to his name from 31 innings in the showpiece T20 event. Kohli bettered the former cricketer's tally of runs in just 25 innings.

Swashbuckling West Indian opener Chris Gayle (965 runs) is placed third on the list of the highest run-getters, while Indian captain Rohit Sharma (921 runs) currently occupies the fourth spot.

While Kohli has been one of the most prolific run-scorers in world cricket, he was under the scanner for his prolonged lean patch with the bat earlier this year. However, he managed to silence his critics by roaring back to form at the Asia Cup 2022, slamming his much-awaited 71st century.

He hasn't looked back since his unbeaten 122-run knock against Afghanistan at the showpiece event, scoring big runs on a consistent basis for his team in his recent appearances.

Virat Kohli has showcased tremendous form at the T20 World Cup 2022

Virat Kohli has emerged as the top performer with the bat for Team India at the T20 World Cup 2022. The champion batter was instrumental in the side clinching victory in their first two group-stage fixtures against Pakistan and the Netherlands.

The right-handed batter dazzled viewers with a scintillating knock during India's opening encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan. Kohli received praise from all quarters for his unbeaten knock of 82, taking India to a memorable victory in a last-ball thriller.

Virat Kohli followed it up with yet another impressive performance, remaining unbeaten on 62 in the ensuing clash against the Netherlands. Rohit Sharma and Co. will be hoping that Kohli continues his stellar form with the bat as they look to lay their hands on the coveted trophy.

At the time of writing, India have four points along with a net run rate of 0.844 in three matches and are placed second in Group 2.

