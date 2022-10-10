T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli and KL Rahul click pictures with little fans in Perth

Team India's senior batter Virat Kohli and vice-captain KL Rahul recently clicked pictures with some young fans in Perth.

The Indian contingent arrived in Australia after the conclusion of the T20I series against South Africa at home. They have been having practice sessions in Perth as part of their preparations for the T20 World Cup, which begins on October 16.

On Monday, October 10, a Twitter user @ImTanujSingh shared a picture of Kohli and Rahul posing with some kids in Perth. He shared the image with the caption:

“Virat Kohli & KL Rahul clicked picture with little fans in Perth. Nice gesture from Virat Kohli & KL Rahul.”

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Virat Kohli & KL Rahul clicked picture with little fans in Perth. Nice gesture from Virat Kohli & KL Rahul. Virat Kohli & KL Rahul clicked picture with little fans in Perth. Nice gesture from Virat Kohli & KL Rahul. https://t.co/RZfOKedCow

Meanwhile, India are taking on Western Australia in their first warm-up match at the WACA Cricket Ground in Perth. Batting first after winning the toss, the Men in Blue posted 158/6 in their 20 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav carried on his good form with the bat, scoring a brisk 52 off 35 balls. All-rounder Hardik Pandya chipped in with 27, while Deepak Hooda made 22.

In response, Western Australia were struggling at 68 for five after 11 overs. Pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh claimed two wickets each, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also picked up one scalp.

Kohli also won praise for signing autographs for fans in Perth ahead of India’s practice match against Western Australia.

“I am a fan of great batsmanship” - Viv Richards on Virat Kohli retirement debate

While Kohli was recently going through a rough patch in international cricket, a debate over his future was raging in India.

Something similar happened in 2007, when Sachin Tendulkar was under pressure over his poor form. Asked for his thoughts on Kohli’s retirement talk, Richards told journalist Vimal Kumar:

“To be fair, I know these are two individuals (Tendulkar and Kohli) who have served the cricketing world well - they are magnificent players. I do not want to get into how they are playing. I admire them like I admire Sunil Gavaskar, whom I have played against. I am a fan of great batsmanship, and India has produced some great batsmen over the years.”

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Nice gesture from Virat Kohli to give autograph to fans ahead of the warm up match. Nice gesture from Virat Kohli to give autograph to fans ahead of the warm up match. https://t.co/baQulbApg6

Kohli was the captain of the Indian team during the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year. However, the Men in Blue failed to reach the semi-finals of the ICC event.

The 33-year-old overcame his poor form with the willow by smashing 276 runs in five matches at an average of 92 during the Asia Cup.

Poll : 0 votes