Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag feels all-rounder Axar Patel’s poor form in the T20 World Cup is an area of concern for Team India. He wants the team management to replace him with a specialist batter or bowler for the game against England in the semifinals, to take place in Adelaide on Thursday (November 10).

The former opening batsman stressed the point India could not bowl him for more than two overs even if he plays against England. He added that Rohit Sharma should use Hardik Pandya to finish his overs.

Axar finished with figures of 1/40 against Zimbabwe in Melbourne on Sunday. He also failed to take wickets against Bangladesh and Pakistan and only bowled one over each in those matches, including figures of 0/21 against Babar Azam and Co. The southpaw also failed to contribute with the bat in a couple of opportunities.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Sehwag said:

“Axar Patel is an area of concern. The question is whether to replace him with a batter or bowler. He is getting no assistance from the pitch, so he is proving to be expensive. Bowl him for only one or two overs and Hardik Pandya can bowl his remaining bowlers.”

Sehwag even feels that India can play both Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant to boost their batting unit. When asked to choose between Pant and Karthik for the wicketkeeper's position, Sehwag went for the left-hander. However, he wanted DK to play as a batsman ahead of Axar and Pandya as the fifth bowler in the team.

Ashish Nehra impressed by Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of T20 World Cup semifinal

Former Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra commended Ravichandran Ashwin’s contribution to the bowling department in the match against Zimbabwe. The off-spinner ended up with figures of 3/22 from his full quota of four overs.

Nehra feels that Ashwin's performance will serve as a confidence-booster ahead of the T20 World Cup semifinals. The former left-arm seamer added that both Ashwin and Axar will have a role to play in Adelaide against England.

Speaking on the same show as Sehwag, the Gujarat Titans' head coach said:

“Ravichandran Ashwin’s name at the top of the scoreboard [against Zimbabwe] will give massive confidence. He took three wickets for 22 runs. It was essential from Team India’s point of view. Axar Patel also picked up a wicket. The side boundaries will be shorter in the next match, so their roles will be crucial.”

Ashwin has so far scalped six wickets in five matches in the T20 World Cup 2022. Though he has been disappointing at times, his experience and skills may come in handy in a big match.

Rohit Sharma and Co. must beat England to reach the T20 World Cup final, scheduled to take place in Melbourne on Sunday. Meanwhile, Pakistan will lock horns against New Zealand in the first semifinal, in Sydney on Wednesday (November 9).

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes