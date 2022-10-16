T20 World Cup 2022: [Watch] Kusal Mendis grabs a screamer as Sri Lanka make a strong start in the tournament opener 

Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis took a sensational catch behind the wicket to cement his side's solid start against Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2022 opener on Sunday, October 16.

The returning Dushmanta Chameera struck in the second over of the innings to get Sri Lanka underway. Namibia were reduced to 24-2 after four overs, following which Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka introduced the third bowling change by bringing in Chamika Karunaratne into the attack. The all-rounder was hit for a couple of boundaries in the first half of the over but made a strong comeback.

Karunaratne chose to bowl off-cutters with the short boundaries square of the wicket being exposed. The ploy worked as he claimed Jan Nicol Loftie-Easton's outside edge, which was thick and required Kusal Mendis to dive full length on his weaker side.

However, he timed his dive to perfection, got the ball affixed to his outstretched glove and ensured it did not spill out upon contact with the ground.

Loftie-Eaton was the sole Namibia batter who looked at ease against the Sri Lankan bowling attack. He scored 20 runs off 12 deliveries before his dismissal reduced the team to 35-3 in the fifth over.

As of writing, Namibia are stuttering at 56-3 after nine overs. Skipper Gerhard Erasmus is currently at the crease alongside Stephen Baard.

Sri Lanka are favorites to top Group A of the qualifiers

Dasun Shanaka's side find themselves playing the preliminary qualification round despite being in good form of late. The Lankans recently managed to win the Asia Cup 2022 against all odds.

Drawn alongside Namibia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Netherlands, the subcontinent side are primed to escape the qualifiers unscathed and join Group 1 of the Super 12 stage.

While the side are bolstered by the return of bowling spearhead Chameera, they could find themselves without the services of Dilshan Madushanka for the tournament.

