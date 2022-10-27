T20 World Cup 2022: [Watch] Magical moments as Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run with a thrilling run-out

Rising above all the jokes made about them over the years and the hilarious trending story of a certain 'Pak Bean', Zimbabwe created history by defeating Pakistan by one run in a thrilling encounter at the 2022 T20 World Cup on Thursday, October 27.

After setting an innocuous target of 131, Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza unfurled stunningly accurate spells to pull the game back in his side's favor.

Zimbabwe's winning moment was as thrilling as the match itself. With three runs required off the last ball, Brad Evans bowled a full ball on the off-stump, which was a brave call, considering the field was set for hard-length deliveries.

Pakistan's No. 9, Shaheen Afridi, tried to dig the ball out but could only get it as far as mid-on. The bowler had fallen in his follow-through and both batters were caught at the same end trying to run the second run and salvage a tie. But the throw was accurate at the striker's end. Wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva dropped the ball but picked it up and broke the stumps on the second attempt.

Here's a video of the dramatic few moments:

The celebrations were worthy of the win as the Zimabwea players huddled, jumped, shouted, giggled and danced in ecstasy.

How Zimbabwe clinched the game in the last over

Zimbabwe stayed in the game because they did the simple things right - bowled hard lengths with a leg-side field, rotated the spinners well, and kept building on the pressure with sharp fielding. Pakistan went into its shell as pressure mounted.

The match was still Pakistan's to lose when they required 11 off the last over. The first ball went for three runs (skipper Craig Ervine saved a crucial boundary); the next two went for a boundary and a single, making it three required off three.

It was here that Evans stepped up. The fourth ball was a stunning bouncer, bowled at searing pace, making broadcaster Danny Morrison say, "Where did that come from?" on air. It was a much-needed dot ball.

He pushed his length on the next delivery, but a similar effort behind it made it rise and take the edge off Mohammad Nawaz's lofted drive to mid-off - a fitting precursor to the winning moment.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes