T20 World Cup 2022: [Watch] Mohammed Shami rattles Dinesh Karthik in India's first nets session in Brisbane

Team India's Mohammed Shami hit the nets in Brisbane for the first time on Sunday after traveling with the contingent to Australia for the T20 World Cup. The speedster looked in good rhythm and also made batter Dinesh Karthik mistime most of his shots, even getting one to clean him up.

The wicketkeeper-batter was probably working on his power-hitting at the death, something he has been known for of late. Shami bowled full and kept it to the stumps, with Karthik missing his scoop and seeing the middle stump pushed back.

Mohammed Shami had a smile on his face, which is good to see as he looks confident about finding his groove ahead of India's T20 World Cup campaign. In a video posted by Pak Tv, Karthik was also seen practicing against leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya.

Here's the video:

Conditions in Australia will suit Mohammed Shami

From the first two games of the T20 World Cup, it looks like the hit-the-deck bowlers will get more purchase from the pitch. That is one of the main reasons why Shami could straightaway walk into India's playing XI.

The speedster also has the ability to swing and seam the new ball, which will be a handy quality as he could partner Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the powerplay. It will be interesting to see whether Team India leave out Harshal Patel, someone they have invested in since last year, to bring Shami into the scheme of things.

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Shami to replace Bumrah. Makes perfect sense.

What doesn’t make sense is the fact that he hasn’t played a single T20i since the last World Cup. And that’s got nothing to do with his fitness. He was always available… Shami to replace Bumrah. Makes perfect sense. What doesn’t make sense is the fact that he hasn’t played a single T20i since the last World Cup. And that’s got nothing to do with his fitness. He was always available…

But one thing is for certain and that is the fact that Shami will provide the cutting edge that India's bowling attack might need in Jasprit Bumrah's absence.

India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Standby players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes