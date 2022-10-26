T20 World Cup 2022: [Watch] Pakistan cricket team engage in a fun-filled session with youngsters in Perth

The Pakistan cricket team enjoyed a fun-filled session with youngsters in Perth ahead of their must-win clash against Zimbabwe on Thursday, October 27. The Men in Green engaged in some light practice sessions with the youngsters, who would have likely learnt a lot from the experienced cricketers.

#WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup All about cricket! - Pakistan players have a fun session with children in Perth 🏏 All about cricket! - Pakistan players have a fun session with children in Perth 🏏😀#WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup https://t.co/748D3w0Ttq

The likes of Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, and Haris Rauf participated in the session.

Dahani, Ali, and Afridi engaged with the youngsters in throwdowns and catching practice, while Rauf could be seen passing on some knowledge of his bowling. Meanwhile, Babar hit a few balls, while Masood stood behind the wickets.

Pakistan go down fighting against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

India and Pakistan produced a memorable game. (Credits: Getty)

The Men in Green suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Indian team in Melbourne on Sunday, October 23, as Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82 stood triumphant. The defeat will hurt Babar Azam and Co. as they lost from a winning position and gifted their arch-rivals the match.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma asked the opposition to bat first after winning the toss and the openers perished cheaply. However, fifties from Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed, followed by an invaluable cameo from Afridi, lifted Pakistan to 159.

Their bowlers started even better, picking up four wickets in the powerplay, including Suryakumar Yadav. Nevertheless, Hardik Pandya joined hands with Kohli, adding 113 to bring India back into the contest.

Kohli batted till the end to see India home as they prevailed in the final ball of the match. The 33-year-old inevitably also earned the Player of the Match award for his 53-ball unbeaten knock, laced with six fours and four sixes. The four-wicket loss has made the next match for Pakistan a must-win clash.

Babar will also be under pressure to deliver with the bat after falling for a golden duck against India at the MCG.

The 2009 World T20 champions will fancy their chances against Zimbabwe, with the Asian giants winning 16 out of the 17 T20 matches. However, the two sides haven't faced each other in the T20 World Cup.

