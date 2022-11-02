T20 World Cup 2022: [Watch] Shakib Al Hasan engages in a chat with Virat Kohli after the Indian batter demands a no-ball

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was seemingly upset over a no-ball call during the team's T20 World Cup 2022 clash against India at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, November 2.

The incident took place in the 16th over of the Indian innings. Bangladeshi pacer Hasan Mahmud's final ball of the over was called a no-ball by the square leg umpire, given that it was his second bouncer. Notably, as soon as Virat Kohli played the ball, he turned to the official, questioning him about the height.

While the decision went in India's favor with the umpire giving it a no-ball, Shakib was left unimpressed by the call. He was seen having a discussion with Kohli regarding the same.

However, things settled down quickly as both of them returned to their respective positions following a brief chat. Watch the video of the incident below:

Notably, Kohli was involved in a no-ball controversy during the Men in Blue's opening fixture against Pakistan as well. The right-handed batter had appealed for an over-the-waist no-ball following Mohammad Nawaz's high full-toss in the last-over thriller.

While on-field officials called it a no-ball, the decision irked several Pakistani fans who suggested that the decision should have gone to the TV umpire. However, as per the rules, the third umpire can only be asked to check an above-waist no-ball if a wicket has fallen on that particular delivery.

Virat Kohli slams his third half-century in T20 World Cup 2022 as India finish at 184/6 in 20 overs against Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan won the toss in the 35th match of the ongoing showpiece event and elected to bowl first. India lost their skipper Rohit Sharma early in the contest, but KL Rahul and Virat Kohli steadied the ship for their side.

While Rahul was dismissed for a well-made 50 off 32 balls, Kohli remained not out on 64 from 44 deliveries. Suryakumar Yadav also impressed with his quick-fire knock, scoring 30 runs in just 16 balls.

For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed contributed significantly with the ball, delivering a miserly spell. The in-form pacer conceded just 15 runs from his full quota of four overs. Hasan Mahmud bagged three scalps in the fixture, while Shakib Al Hasan finished with two wickets.

Rohit Sharma and Co. have four points to their name and are placed second in Group 2. Bangladesh, on the other hand, occupy the third spot with four points in their tally.

