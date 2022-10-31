On Monday, October 31, the Indian team flew from Perth to Adelaide ahead of their fixture against Bangladesh in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media to share a video, giving fans a glimpse of the Men in Blue's journey. The Rohit Sharma-led side will take on Bangladesh in their fourth group-stage match on Wednesday, November 2, at the Adelaide Oval.

BCCI posted on Instagram:

"Touchdown Adelaide 📍"

In the video, Mohammad Siraj and Axar Patel are captured having some fun with the cameraman, while head coach Rahul Dravid can be seen engaging in a discussion with left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh before boarding the flight.

The upcoming contest against Bangladesh is a critical one for Rohit Sharma and Co. as they look to get back to winning ways to secure a berth in the all-important semi-finals of the ICC event.

India placed second in Group 2 points table of the T20 World Cup 2022

India's campaign started on a brilliant note as they trumped arch-rivals Pakistan in a last-ball thriller to win their opening encounter by four wickets. The side continued their impressive form against the Netherlands, securing a comprehensive 56-run victory.

However, their winning streak ended on Sunday, October 30. India suffered their maiden defeat in the ongoing showpiece event as South Africa beat them by five wickets in a low-scoring encounter at the Perth Stadium.

India's batting let them down in the fixture, with the team finishing at 133/9 in 20 overs after electing to bat first against the Proteas. Suryakumar Yadav was the lone warrior for the side with his 68-run knock.

The Proteas chased down the total comfortably in the end thanks to David Miller and Aiden Markram's batting exploits. Both batters slammed fine half-centuries in the contest to help their side clinch victory in the crucial tie.

Following the loss, India find themselves in second place in the Group 2 points table, right behind South Africa. They have four points in their bag after their first three matches in the T20 World Cup 2022.

