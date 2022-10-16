T20 World Cup 2022: [Watch] Virat Kohli hits the nets ahead of warm-up bout against Australia in Brisbane

Team India star Virat Kohli was seen practicing in the nets ahead of the Men in Blue's T20 World Cup warm-up game against Australia at the Gabba on Monday. The former Indian captain wasn't padded up as he focused on light knocking and was probably just trying to find the middle of his bat.

Kohli received some throwdowns and the sound that the ball made when it hit the bat seemed to show that he was in great form. Here's a video of him trying to get a feel of the conditions in Brisbane:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Virat Kohli has started the practice ahead of the warm-up match tomorrow.

Virat Kohli didn't play warm-ups against Western Australia

The warm-up games coming up against Australia on Monday and then against New Zealand on Wednesday will be crucial for Kohli, as he didn't play in the two scheduled warm-ups against Western Australia at the WACA.

The swashbuckling right-hander would definitely want to acclimatize to the conditions and continue his incredible dominance in T20Is on Australian soil. In just 10 innings, Kohli has scored 451 runs at an average of more than 64, which is absolutely outstanding.

Virat Kohli Arguably the best knock in T20 World Cup history.Virat Kohli Arguably the best knock in T20 World Cup history.Virat Kohli 🐐 👑 https://t.co/uRkixLrXWj

Named the Player of the Tournament in the 2014 and 2016 editions of the tournament, Virat Kohli would certainly want to make a mark Down Under and win that elusive T20 World Cup title.

Due to the huge grounds in Australia, Kohli's incredible ability to find gaps and run hard between the wickets will be really crucial for India. It is probably safe to say that if the Men in Blue want to go deep into the tournament, Kohli will need to repeat his Asia Cup 2022 performance.

India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Standby players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur

