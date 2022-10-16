T20 World Cup 2022: [Watch] Virat Kohli leaves teammates in splits with his antics during Team India's practice session ahead of warm-up match against Australia

Team India's Virat Kohli was recently spotted sharing a light moment with teammates during a practice session ahead of the side's first official warm-up match for the T20 World Cup 2022.

In a video shared by a Twitter user on Sunday, October 16, Kohli can be seen entertaining KL Rahul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Arshdeep Singh with his antics. The seasoned campaigner was also captured performing some fun dance steps.

Watch the video of Virat Kohli's dance below:

Meanwhile, Kohli, who was under the scanner for his lean patch earlier this year, has showcased stellar form in recent outings. He was exceptional in the Asia Cup 2022, finishing as the leading run-getter for India at the continental event with 276 runs from five games.

He was last seen in action in Team India's three-match home T20I series against South Africa. The 33-year-old impressed many with his unbeaten knock of 49 in the second fixture against the Proteas.

Notably, India have already played two practice games against Western Australia to gear up for the showpiece event. However, Kohli did not feature in any of those matches.

Virat Kohli's form key for Team India at the T20 World Cup 2022

Virat Kohli is set to play his fifth T20 World Cup. The player has a fantastic record at the ICC event and has 845 runs to his name from just 21 matches. Rohit Sharma and Co. would want the veteran batter to fire in this edition too, as they look to lay hands on the coveted trophy, last won by India in 2007.

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening encounter of the tournament. The much-awaited contest is set to be played on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The Men in Blue are scheduled to lock horns with Australia and New Zealand on October 17 and 19, respectively, in their two designated warm-up matches. Both the matches will take place in Brisbane.

India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2022

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

