T20 World Cup 2022: "We all knew he’s a special player"- Sanjay Bangar recalls KL Rahul's maiden Test hundred in Australia

Former Indian all-rounder Sanjay Bangar was Team India's batting coach during the 2014/15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy where a young KL Rahul made his debut. In just his second Test, Rahul smashed a brilliant hundred while opening the innings to announce himself on the world stage.

Even at that time, Bangar could feel that the youngster would be there for the long haul. Speaking to Star Sports, Bangar spoke about the qualities that made KL Rahul a special batter. He said:

"See, KL Rahul has been along for a long time now. He made his debut in Australia 2014/15. I was part of that tour that time. He has a special ability. He scored a 100 in his second match. So, we all knew he’s a special player, who is going to serve India for a long time.

"His innings actually for the first five-six balls, the way he left those deliveries, which meant he wasn’t inching, he wasn’t rushing through, and that there was a calmness around him."

110 vs Australia at Sydney in the 2nd test match of his career.

Rahul becomes first to score hundred in first innings as opener in Tests and ODIs



Sanjay Bangar on KL Rahul's readiness to take honest feedback

There have been times when Rahul has looked out of sorts and found it difficult to score big. But Bangar claimed that the opener was always ready to take constructive criticism from his close ones, a quality that sets him apart.

On this, the former batting coach stated:

"His technique is tremendous, and times like this when you’ve had poor scores, you certainly require the support of your team-mates, not only lip service, but honest discussions as well.

"And that’s where that honest feedback from somebody, who has seen you from a very young age and seen the progress you’ve made during the course of your career has been tremendous and that’s where KL Rahul was special."

Rahul will be keen to make the most of the momentum that he rediscovered with his half-century against Bangladesh.

