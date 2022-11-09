T20 World Cup 2022: “We all have seen how far Dinesh Karthik has come” – Ashish Nehra wants Rishabh Pant in India playing XI vs England

Former Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra wants Team India to stick with Rishabh Pant as their first-choice wicket-keeper in their T20 World Cup semi-final against England in Adelaide on Thursday (November 10). He declared that the experienced Dinesh Karthik has failed to deliver the premier tournament.

The veteran also pointed out Pant’s exceptional record against Adil Rashid, which could come in handy for the Men in Blue in the T20 World Cup semi-final. In T20Is, Pant enjoys a decent record against Adil, with 55 runs in 33 balls.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Nehra said:

“Rishabh Pant played the last game. With Adil Rashid in England’s ranks and shorter boundaries in Adelaide, I hope India sticks with Rishabh because we all have seen how far Dinesh Karthik has come.”

It is worth mentioning that Pant immediately failed to make an impact after finally making his appearance in the tournament against Zimbabwe in the last group-stage match. He departed for just three runs after Ryan Burl took a sensational catch.

Meanwhile, Karthik could only manage 14 runs in three innings, including six off 15 balls against the Proteas, the only game India lost in the Super 12 stage.

“I’ll go with Ashwin and Axar Patel” – Ashish Nehra picks Indian spinners for T20 World Cup semi-final

Ashish Nehra believes Rohit Sharma and Co. should stick with Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel since they have already played many matches in the T20 World Cup.

He said:

“You have stuck with Ravichandran Ashwin and come so far. It’s too late for Yuzvendra Chahal, especially in Adelaide. Go with Ashwin. He can be used against two or three left-handed batters and is your sixth bowler. I’ll go with Ashwin and Axar Patel.”

Ace spinner Ashwin found his form at the right time with a 3/22 against Zimbabwe ahead of the semi-final. Axar, however, has so far failed to live up to expectations with the ball and bat.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel also feels Indian team management should proceed with Axar instead of looking for a seam option like Harshal Patel in the crunch game.

“I think Axar Patel will play because changing at this point doesn’t make any sense.”

The Men in Blue must beat England to reach the T20 World Cup final. The winner will face Pakistan, scheduled in Melbourne on Sunday (November 13).

