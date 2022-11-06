T20 World Cup 2022: [Watch] Rishabh Pant's return cut short after Ryan Burl claims a stunner in the deep 

Zimbabwe's Ryan Burl claimed a stunning catch on the mid-wicket boundary to send Rishabh Pant packing early in the clash between India and Zimbabwe on Saturday, November 6.

The wicketkeeper-batter, who slotted into the playing XI for the first time in the T20 World Cup 2022 in place of Dinesh Karthik, came to the crease following KL Rahul's dismissal. Pant was on the lookout to kickstart his innings after initially playing out a couple of singles.

He attempted a slog-sweep off Sean Williams in a bid to score his first boundary. While Pant seemingly found a gap in the on-side field, he could not clear the larger square boundaries at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Burl covered an insane amount of ground to his left, extended full stretch, and timed it all to perfection to claim a splendid catch.

Pant's dismissal has put India into a slight spot of bother as they find themselves stuttering at 99-4 in the 14th over.

Ryan Burl claimed Virat Kohli's catch in an unorthodox fashion earlier in the innings

Prior to taking a stunner to dismiss Pant, Burl made an impact with a composed catch to remove the dangerous Virat Kohli.

Stationed at long-off, the leg-spinner comfortably latched on to the chance after Kohli failed to clear the boundary. Replays showed that Burl made a rather unconventional approach to catching the ball.

He initially opened his palms in a vertical fashion, adjusting the space to the ball's landing spot. He then shut his right hand over the ball once it made contact with his open left palm.

Zimbabwe made a positive start in the final group encounter of the T20 World Cup 2022. Richard Ngarava set the tempo with a maiden over while Blessing Muzarabani dismissed skipper Rohit Sharma in the fourth over of the innings.

India appeared to have set the platform in the form of a budding partnership between Rahul and Kohli before a rapid string of wickets dented their momentum a little.

