T20 World Cup 2022: "Pant vs DK is like Ashwin vs Jadeja in overseas Tests" - Twitterati quarrel it out after Team India shuffle wicket-keepers for their final Super 12 match

Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant will feature in the T20 World Cup 2022 for the first time after being named in the playing XI against Zimbabwe on Saturday, November 6. The Men in Blue had named Dinesh Karthik as their first-choice keeper across the first four matches of the Super 12 stage.

The Delhi-born player was Team India's go-to prospect when it came to wicketkeeping before Karthik's comeback. The veteran player's exploits in the lower-middle order helped him retain his spot, while Pant's misery and inconsistency in the shortest format did not help his cause.

Despite being the lone genuine left-handed batter in the squad, Pant could not break into Team India's playing XI. He was tested out as an opener in the side's practice matches against Western Australia XI in Perth, but a couple of poor scores meant that Karthik continued to start ahead of him.

There were mixed responses all over Twitter surrounding the inclusion of Pant. While some felt it was long overdue, others felt that such a change did not make any sense going into the semi-finals.

Rishabh Pant's inclusion is the only change for Team India as they choose to bat first

Rohit Sharma won his fourth toss of the T20 World Cup 2022 and opted to bat first in their final group stage encounter at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The Men in Blue have already secured their progress to the semi-finals following the Netherlands' win over South Africa.

India will end up as leaders of Group 1 and face England in the second semi-final should they secure a win over Zimbabwe. If Rohit and Co. lose the contest, they will finish second in the group and face New Zealand in the first semi-final.

Speaking about the wicketkeeper's inclusion in the toss, Rohit said:

"Rishabh is the only guy who hasn't played a game in the tournament. It was important to give him some game time. He hasn't played any games including the practice games."

What do you make of the youngster being part of the playing XI in the dying ambers? Let us know what you think.

