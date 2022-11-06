T20 World Cup 2022: "Yeh ODI WC nahi hai Babar" - Twitterati flabbergasted with Pakistan skipper's batting approach against Bangladesh 

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's woeful campaign with the bat at the T20 World Cup 2022 continued as he put in yet another lackluster display against Bangladesh in a virtual knockout clash on Saturday, November 6. Although the ace batter notched his first double-figure score of the tournament, it was far from appeasing.
The onus was on Babar and Mohammad Rizwan after the bowling attack did a stellar job of restricting Bangladesh to 127-8 in the first innings at the Adelaide Oval. The pair began cautiously and tallied only 35 runs in the powerplay.
Babar failed to find any sort of rhythm and his 25-run knock off 33 balls was a hard one to watch. His sluggish stint at the crease came to an end after he attempted a slog sweep. He only got a top edge off Nasum Ahmed's delivery and the catch was safely pouched by Mustafizur Rahman at short third.
Babar Azam has only scored 39 runs in the T20 World Cup 2022 so far
The Pakistan skipper's tournament began with a first-ball duck against India. He followed it up with a string of low scores in their ensuing Super 12 matches as the event progressed.
Following his dismissal against Bangladesh, the ace batter finished the Super 12 phase with only 39 runs to his name from five matches. Pakistan are still battling it out against their Asian rivals for a potential spot in the semi-finals.
South Africa's shock defeat against the Netherlands paved the way for a virtual quarter-final clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh. The Men in Green had a rather sedate start in the form of a 57-run opening stand that took 10.3 overs of the second innings.
Rizwan followed suit soon after, bringing Bangladesh back into the contest at the Adelaide Oval. However, Mohammad Haris' knock has been the shot in the arm that Pakistan required to assert themselves against Shakib Al Hasan and Co.
