T20 World Cup 2022: "Yeh ODI WC nahi hai Babar" - Twitterati flabbergasted with Pakistan skipper's batting approach against Bangladesh 

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's woeful campaign with the bat at the T20 World Cup 2022 continued as he put in yet another lackluster display against Bangladesh in a virtual knockout clash on Saturday, November 6. Although the ace batter notched his first double-figure score of the tournament, it was far from appeasing.

The onus was on Babar and Mohammad Rizwan after the bowling attack did a stellar job of restricting Bangladesh to 127-8 in the first innings at the Adelaide Oval. The pair began cautiously and tallied only 35 runs in the powerplay.

Babar failed to find any sort of rhythm and his 25-run knock off 33 balls was a hard one to watch. His sluggish stint at the crease came to an end after he attempted a slog sweep. He only got a top edge off Nasum Ahmed's delivery and the catch was safely pouched by Mustafizur Rahman at short third.

Twitter was left befuddled after yet another poor outing by the Pakistani captain. Here are some of the reactions on the social media platform:

Osama. @ashaqeens Babar’s highest score in this world cup & his worst innings, 25 off 33 awful Babar’s highest score in this world cup & his worst innings, 25 off 33 awful

S A A D 🇵🇰 @SaadSays22 🏻 Whoever is praying for Babar's downfall, bas kar bhai bohat ho gaya hai Whoever is praying for Babar's downfall, bas kar bhai bohat ho gaya hai 🙏🏻 https://t.co/A3tdDmG8lP

Avinash Aryan @AvinashArya09 Babar Azam is hardly middling the ball. Rizwan is continuously talking with him and giving confidence.



It’s very painful to see batsman like Babar Azam is struggling. Babar Azam is hardly middling the ball. Rizwan is continuously talking with him and giving confidence. It’s very painful to see batsman like Babar Azam is struggling.

Dennishaheen Afridi @DennisCricket_ Babar just wasting time now. Retire Hurt and let Shaan finish this off Babar just wasting time now. Retire Hurt and let Shaan finish this off

عاقد @aquidtweets

#PAKvsBAN Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan batting together Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan batting together#PAKvsBAN https://t.co/fRzwcpa5Sx

Sushant Mehta @SushantNMehta Rizwan goes after playing at the speed of light, 32 off 32. Rizwan & Babar can serve as a substitute for sleeping pills, a boon for humanity Rizwan goes after playing at the speed of light, 32 off 32. Rizwan & Babar can serve as a substitute for sleeping pills, a boon for humanity 👏

Osama. @ashaqeens For 2 years we kept cheering for Rizwan & Babar they even delivered but their method has been brutally exposed at this world cup, have to separate these two For 2 years we kept cheering for Rizwan & Babar they even delivered but their method has been brutally exposed at this world cup, have to separate these two

Nimra @i_nimra Yeh ODI WC nahi hai Babar.. 🥺 Yeh ODI WC nahi hai Babar.. 🥺

अन्शुमन शर्मा @sharmanshu1 @hazharoon Babar is an excellent batsman, no doubt.. but in this WT20 he has been to Pak what Bavuma had been to South Africa.. @hazharoon Babar is an excellent batsman, no doubt.. but in this WT20 he has been to Pak what Bavuma had been to South Africa..

RAZA GREWAL @RAZAGREWAL

#PAKvsBAN No player is bigger than the team. Leave captaincy, In this form, Babar shouldn't even be in this team. No player is bigger than the team. Leave captaincy, In this form, Babar shouldn't even be in this team.#PAKvsBAN

Kumar Manish @ManishR829479 @CricCrazyJohns Babar Azam has been appointed as the Chairman of the Tuk Tuk Academy 🏏🏏🏏🏏 @CricCrazyJohns Babar Azam has been appointed as the Chairman of the Tuk Tuk Academy 🏏🏏🏏🏏

Muhammad Hanif Gul @Hanif_GulPk Babar/Rizwan played selfishly and then recklessly lost their wickets to put middle order under pressure once again. Team’s body language suggest they are unhappy over the prospects of playing the SF. Even if we win the match & later cup, still Babar is not worthy of captaincy. Babar/Rizwan played selfishly and then recklessly lost their wickets to put middle order under pressure once again. Team’s body language suggest they are unhappy over the prospects of playing the SF. Even if we win the match & later cup, still Babar is not worthy of captaincy.

Maryam Mustafa 🇵🇰 @mmariammustafa

#T20Iworldcup2022 Have defended babar for long but this is not a quarterfinal performance. You lack intent,you lack strategy and you block runs which ends up putting middle order under pressure. Rework your strategy please or better, come 1 down. Have defended babar for long but this is not a quarterfinal performance. You lack intent,you lack strategy and you block runs which ends up putting middle order under pressure. Rework your strategy please or better, come 1 down. #T20Iworldcup2022

Ahmed @Ahmeds4ys If only they sent Haris as an opener. Babar is such stubborn and it's gonna cost us big time. If only they sent Haris as an opener. Babar is such stubborn and it's gonna cost us big time.

Babar Azam has only scored 39 runs in the T20 World Cup 2022 so far

The Pakistan skipper's tournament began with a first-ball duck against India. He followed it up with a string of low scores in their ensuing Super 12 matches as the event progressed.

Following his dismissal against Bangladesh, the ace batter finished the Super 12 phase with only 39 runs to his name from five matches. Pakistan are still battling it out against their Asian rivals for a potential spot in the semi-finals.

South Africa's shock defeat against the Netherlands paved the way for a virtual quarter-final clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh. The Men in Green had a rather sedate start in the form of a 57-run opening stand that took 10.3 overs of the second innings.

Rizwan followed suit soon after, bringing Bangladesh back into the contest at the Adelaide Oval. However, Mohammad Haris' knock has been the shot in the arm that Pakistan required to assert themselves against Shakib Al Hasan and Co.

What is the core reason behind Babar Azam's dismal form of late? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022: "Shakib will slap the 3rd umpire after the match" - Twitterati in disbelief over umpire's decision to rule Bangladesh skipper out

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes