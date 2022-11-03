T20 World Cup 2022: "We used to say the same thing about Sachin Tendulkar" - Aakash Chopra on what makes Virat Kohli different

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that the temperament of great players like Virat Kohli sets them apart from other players on the big stage.

Kohli scored an unbeaten 64 off 44 deliveries in India's last match against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2022. It was his third unbeaten half-century in four innings in the tournament, following up 82 and 62-run knocks against Pakistan and the Netherlands respectively.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Chopra was asked what makes Kohli different on such a big stage. He responded:

"There is something called temperament and because of that only you look towards the big players when it comes to the final. It's not just Virat Kohli, we used to say the same thing about Sachin Tendulkar earlier."

The former India opener added that Kohli is owning the ongoing T20 World Cup just as Rohit Sharma did at the 2019 ODI World Cup. He elaborated:

"When the 2019 World Cup came, Rohit Sharma struck five hundreds. This is the Virat Kohli World Cup, 2019 was Rohit Sharma's World Cup. This is going to happen. These pitches are good ones to bat and at times you like a place. A good player doesn't flounder but flourishes under pressure and you will find that with Kohli."

Kohli is the highest run-scorer in the tournament thus far. He has amassed 220 runs in just four innings at an excellent strike rate of 144.73 and has been dismissed only once.

"It suits Virat Kohli that he scores 30-32 runs off his first 25 balls" - Aakash Chopra

Virat Kohli has enjoyed great success in Australia across formats.

Chopra pointed out that the conditions in Australia have also helped the modern batting great's cause. He explained:

"The way this World Cup has gone, it suits Virat Kohli that he scores 30-32 runs off his first 25 balls. So it is perfect for him, only 70 are scored in the first 10 overs here. A wicket is definitely falling with the new ball. So he comes and gives himself time."

The reputed commentator concluded by observing that it might have been a different ball game if the tournament was played in batting-friendly conditions. He stated:

"Let us say the match was happening in Dubai, where 190-200 runs are scored, suddenly you need to play a different role, I am sure he is capable of doing it, but the way the matches are going in this World Cup suits Virat Kohli's template perfectly."

Kohli has scored 671 runs at an outstanding average of 83.87 and an impressive strike rate of 144.61 in the 15 T20Is he has played in Australia. He will hope to continue in the same vein for the remainder of the tournament and help the Men in Blue win their first ICC tournament since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

