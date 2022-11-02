T20 World Cup 2022: When is Team India's next match?

Team India took a giant step towards the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 following their nervy win over Bangladesh in a rain-curtailed encounter at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, November 2.

Shakib Al Hasan and Co. imploded after a brief rain-induced break, eventually agonizingly falling short of five runs against the revised 151-run target set by the DLS method.

Bangladesh were cruising at 66-0 after seven overs, with Liton Das slamming a spectacular 21-ball fifty to put India on the back foot. However, the Men in Blue came out blazing following the break, getting rid of the dangerous opening batter right away.

Das' stint at the crease came to an abrupt end following a flash of brilliance by KL Rahul on the field. The Indian vice-captain stepped up with a direct hit from a significant distance to catch the batter off guard and well short of the crease.

The Indians held their nerve and sustained an explosive finish from Nurul Hasan, who continued to wage a lone battle as wickets continued to tumble at the other end.

Team India will play their next match against Zimbabwe

The Men in Blue are scheduled to face Zimbabwe in their final contest of the Super 12 stage. A win over the African side could potentially grant Rohit Sharma and Co. a first-place finish in the group depending on how South Africa fare in their remaining matches.

India will return to the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the venue where they kick-started their campaign against Pakistan on October 23. Zimbabwe have already been eliminated from semi-final contention after losing to the Netherlands earlier in the day.

The upcoming contest, which is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST on Sunday, November 6, will mark the first T20I meeting between the two sides outside Zimbabwe. The 2007 T20 World Cup champions have a dominant 5-2 record against Zimbabwe, with their last meeting coming over six years ago.

Will the Men in Blue wrap up the Super 12s stage with a win? Let us know what you think.

