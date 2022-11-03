T20 World Cup 2022: "While India won the game, it could still be an alarming sign for them" - Danish Kaneria on Men in Blue's narrow win over Bangladesh

Despite India's five-run win over Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, November 2, Danish Kaneria believes that the Men in Blue need to further strengthen their bowling attack.

He feels that the Rohit Sharma-led side need to identify a bowler who can contain runs amid the counter-attack from the opposition. Kaneria has opined that the side may face difficulties against teams such as New Zealand and Australia, given the firepower in their batting lineups.

Speaking on his YouTube channel after the match, the former leg spinner said:

"While India won the game, it could still be an alarming sign for them. They need a bowler in their lineup who can step up when there is such a counter-attack from the opposition. They will have to face the likes of New Zealand and Australia, and those teams have a lot of power hitters."

The Indian team managed to register an impressive total of 184 at the Adelaide Oval thanks to fine half-centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul after being asked to bat first. However, they were on the backfoot following Bangladeshi opener Litton Das' whirlwind knock of 60.

The Indian bowlers managed to make a stunning comeback post a rain-enforced break to ultimately clinch victory in the crucial tie.

"There are no excuses in cricket" - Danish Kaneria reacts to fans complaining of wet outfield during India-Bangladesh match

Certain fans from Bangladesh and Pakistan have slammed the umpires for resuming the match early after the rain, suggesting that Shakib Al Hasan and Co. were forced to bat, despite the wet outfield.

Kaneria stated that one cannot make such excuses after losing a game of cricket. He claimed that the Men in Blue won the clash because they bounced back after the break, taking wickets at regular intervals.

On this, he said:

"A lot of people have said that the ground was still very wet when the play resumed and Litton Das slipped and was run out. But there are no excuses in cricket. There is no point in blaming these things. In the end, India made an outstanding comeback, and that is why they won the game."

Notably, when rain stopped play, Bangladesh were ahead of the DLS par score by 17 runs. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side were set a revised target of 151 in 16 overs after the game resumed.

