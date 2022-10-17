T20 World Cup 2022: "Who will bat at No.7?" - Aakash Chopra on India's playing XI if Axar Patel is benched

Former opener Aakash Chopra highlighted how Axar Patel wasn't given a single over during India's warm-up match against Australia in Brisbane on Monday, October 17.

He opined that it seems that skipper Rohit Sharma might go ahead with Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal as the two spin bowling options at the T20 World Cup 2022.

He, however, stated that India might not have an additional batter at No. 7 if Axar doesn’t play. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"Axar Patel didn't bowl a single over in this game. Does this indicate that Rohit is thinking of playing with both Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin and that Axar Patel will have to sit out? But if that happens, who will bat at No.7?"

Notably, Axar came in to bat at No. 7 against Australia and remained unbeaten on six runs from as many deliveries. A number of fans were surprised with Axar not bowling in the bout against Australia.

The all-rounder has showcased tremendous form this year, contributing significantly with both bat and ball in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja.

"Looked like the match was between KL Rahul and Australia" - Aakash Chopra on India's opening partnership

Team India were off to a great start with the bat against Australia with openers Rohit and KL Rahul stitching together an important 78-run partnership. However, it was Rahul who did most of the damage, with Sharma contributing just 15 runs.

Chopra mentioned how Sharma didn't get enough strike and was stranded at the non-striker's end with his partner facing most of the balls.

The cricketer-turned-commentator praised Rahul for his dominating performance in the contest against the Australian bowling attack. He explained:

"It looked like the match was between KL Rahul and Australia because Rohit Sharma was at the crease, but was stuck at the non-striker's end. He was watching from the other end how Rahul was taking the bowlers to the cleaners."

The 45-year-old added that Rahul will enjoy a lot of success on the pace-friendly Australian wickets, as he is technically very sound. He emphasized that the batter proved the same in the warm-up match, slamming a brilliant half-century.

Chopra added:

"KL Rahul was sensational today and played beautifully. On these fast Australian pitches, where there is some sideways movement as well, a technically compact batter will thrive. Rahul showed that today. When he bats in this fashion, it seems as if he is on another level."

India will be high on confidence after beating hosts Australia by six runs. Rohit Sharma and Co. will next be seen in action on Wednesday, October 19, when they take on New Zealand in their second and final warm-up fixture.

