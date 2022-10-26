T20 World Cup 2022: Why is Joe Root not playing in this World Cup?

Former England captain Joe Root is not a part of the team's T20 World Cup 2022 squad. England have played two matches in the tournament so far, and many fans have been left wondering why Joe Root is not playing in this World Cup.

Root is one of the most talented batters in England. Most of the cricket universe members consider him a part of the 'Fab 4' group, which also features Kane Williamson, Steve Smith and Virat Kohli. While the other three members of the group are in Australia for the T20 World Cup 2022, Root is at home.

The England selectors have not picked Root in the T20 World Cup 2022 squad due to his strike rate issues. England dropped him from their T20I team after the 2019 season and have not recalled him yet.

For the record, Root's strike rate was in the range of 140 to 145 in 2015 and 2016. However, the number came down to 102.14 in 2017. His strike rate went up to 125.71 in 2018, but his batting average slumped to 14.67.

In 2019, Root scored 106 runs in four T20Is for England, with his strike rate being 111.58. He scored 47 runs off 42 balls in his last T20I innings, which came against Pakistan on May 5, 2019.

Has Joe Root retired from T20I cricket?

Fans should note that Root has excelled in the Test format during his time away from the T20I arena. While he has been a top performer in Tests, the former England captain has not given up on T20Is yet. Speaking to Yorkshire County's website, Root had said in August 2020:

"I'm not giving up on it at all, but I'm quite realistic in terms of where I am within the shake-up of things at the moment. I want England to do well. I want us to go to World Cups and win. If I'm not in the best eleven or the best squad, so be it. I'll support whoever's involved all the way through."

IndiaTVSports @IndiaTVSports #JoeRoot #T20WorldCup



"I'm not giving up on it at all, but I'm quite realistic in terms of where I am within the shake-up of things at the moment."



indiatvnews.com/sports/cricket… "I'm not giving up on it at all, but I'm quite realistic in terms of where I am within the shake-up of things at the moment." #JoeRoot #T20WorldCup"I'm not giving up on it at all, but I'm quite realistic in terms of where I am within the shake-up of things at the moment."indiatvnews.com/sports/cricket…

Joe Root is still only 31 years old and has a lot of cricket left in him. It will be interesting to see if he can make a comeback to the England team by the time the next T20 World Cup takes place.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be given a spot in India's Playing XI for #IndVsNed? Deepak Hooda Rishabh Pant Yuzvendra Chahal No change 1110 votes