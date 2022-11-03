T20 World Cup 2022: “You need a player who comes out at No.3 and controls the innings” – Saba Karim lauds Virat Kohli for staying till the 20th over

Former India cricketer Saba Karim has hailed Virat Kohli for his exceptional form with the bat in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. He said the senior batter is playing the perfect role for India at No.3 by staying till the 20th over.

The statement comes after Kohli scored an unbeaten 64 off 44 deliveries against Bangladesh in Adelaide on Wednesday, November 2.

Earlier, the experienced batter played a match-winning knock against arch-rivals Pakistan, scoring an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls. He smashed another fifty versus the Netherlands. With three half-centuries, he is currently the highest run-scorer in the showpiece T20 event with 220 runs in four matches.

Speaking to India News, Saba Karim said:

"This is the best role for Virat Kohli [to bat till the 20th over]. [In Australia] There are trying conditions, tough environments, and extra bounce offered to the pacers. You need a player who comes at No. 3 and controls the innings."

Karim further hailed middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav for his consistent performances at a higher strike rate. He continued:

“It would help if you also had power strikers who bat at a high strike rate. He has found a spectacular ally in the form of Suryakumar Yadav.”

Suryakumar hit 30 off 16 balls against Bangladesh. Earlier, he struck a crucial 68 off 40 balls against South Africa and an unbeaten 51 off 25 balls versus the Netherlands.

“Very good position for India” – Saba Karim feels Virat Kohli’s form is an excellent sign for India in T20 World Cup

Karim also mentioned that the Delhi batter has started to trust his shots, which has brought the best out of him. He feels Kohli’s purple patch is a good sign for India in the premier tournament, and India will hope he keeps up the good work.

The former India selector said:

“It's a very good position for India that Virat Kohli is back in excellent form and the clarity with which he is batting. He is once again trusting his shots, which has always been [hallmark] of his game.”

He added:

“The extraordinary thing about Virat is that he picks his areas and slots before playing his shots. He is playing on his strengths, and India was looking for the consistency that he had shown.”

Rohit Sharma and Co. will next take on Zimbabwe in Melbourne on Sunday, November 6. The Men in Blue will look to ensure they tick all their boxes in that match ahead of the knockout stage of the tournament.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes