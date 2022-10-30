Former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir recently revealed that Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were finalized as the openers in T20Is when Misbah-ul-Haq was the team's head coach.

Speaking to 24 News HD, he stated how Misbah promoted Rizwan to the top of the order while demoting Fakhar Zaman, who was Pakistan's best opener at the time. Amir suggested that Fakhar ultimately had to bear the brunt of Rizwan's stubbornness in not wanting to play at No. 5.

The 30-year-old emphasized that a good batter can excel at any position. He noted that both Babar and Rizwan aren't willing to come out of their comfort zone, refusing to give up their opening spots. Amir said:

"Mohammad Rizwan started opening when Misbah-ul-Haq was the coach. Fakhar Zaman, who was the best T20 opening batter in the country, was asked to bat at No. 3 because of that.

"A good player can perform in all positions. In order to safeguard his place, you [Rizwan] said that said you can't bat at No. 5, and because of that Fakhar was made the scapegoat. Both openers have their limitations and they don't want to come out of their comfort zone."

Notably, Fakhar is yet to play a match at the T20 World Cup 2022. While Babar and Rizwan have performed admirably for Pakistan in the format, their flop shows in the showpiece event have had a massive impact on the team.

Following their successive defeats to India and Zimbabwe, the Men in Green's chances of making it to the semi-finals look slim at the moment. They will next be seen in action on Sunday, October 30, when they take on the Netherlands in Perth.

"Liam Livingstone used to open for his county" - Mohammad Amir gives the example of England batter to prove his point on Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan

Amir further went on to say that Liam Livingstone also started his career by opening for his county team. He highlighted how the swashbuckler was able to transition as a middle-order batter to earn a place in England's white-ball side.

He also pointed out how South Africa's Aiden Markram was successful in carving a niche for himself as a middle-order batter despite being an opener. Amir added:

"Liam Livingstone used to open for his county, ECB asked him can he bat in the middle, he adapted his game and look at him now how he hits sixes. South Africa’s Aiden Markram was an opener also, he also changed his game and now is doing well in the middle order,"

While Babar has managed to score just four runs in two games, Rizwan has mustered 18 runs at the T20 World Cup 2022. Their contribution with the bat is going to be key for Pakistan against the Netherlands, given that it's a must-win game for them.

