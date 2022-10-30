T20 World Cup 2022: "Chal bas, rulayega kya"- Twitterati react as Pakistani fans pray for India's win over South Africa

Team India are set to take on South Africa in the 30th match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 at the Perth Stadium on Sunday, October 30.

Apart from the Indian supporters, Pakistani fans will also be keeping a close eye on the much-awaited fixture. The Men in Green would want the Proteas to lose the encounter in order to remain in contention for a semi-final spot.

Babar Azam and Co. find themselves in a tricky spot following their successive losses to India and Zimbabwe. Their chance now rely on the other Group 2 teams as winning all of their remaining fixtures also won't guarantee them a place in the semi-finals.

A number of cricket lovers took to social media to react to Pakistan fans supporting India. Here are some of the reactions:

Notably, apart from the Men in Blue's win, Pakistan would also want Bangladesh to beat Zimbabwe in their clash on Sunday. Babar Azam and Co. could be knocked out of the tournament if they suffer yet another defeat in the ongoing showpiece event.

Pakistan to face the Netherlands on Sunday at the T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan will battle it out against the Netherlands at the Perth Stadium in the 29th match of the T20 World Cup on Sunday. They will be hoping to salvage some pride by claiming their first win in the competition.

The Men in Green did not have an ideal start to their campaign, losing a last-ball thriller to arch-rivals India by four wickets. To make matters worse, they suffered another heartbreaking defeat in their ensuing fixture against Zimbabwe.

Several fans and experts alike have criticized the team for their flop show at the competition. They are desperately hoping for a miraculous turnaround as they look to avoid a premature group-stage exit.

The side are currently placed in the penultimate position in the Group 2 and are yet to get off the mark in the points table.

