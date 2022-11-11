Rohit Sharma-led India lost their T20 World Cup semifinal against England in Adelaide on Thursday (November 10). They crashed out of the tournament on a low note, as Jos Buttler and Co. beat the Men in Blue by ten wickets.

Indian players were gutted after the lopsided loss. They took to social media to express their feelings and also shared their gratitude to fans for their continuous support throughout the tournament.

Here are some of the reactions:

Taking to Twitter, Suryakumar Yadav wrote:

"Forever grateful to our fans who create electrifying atmosphere, no matter where we play. Thankful for the undying support for each other, proud of the hardwork put in by this team & support staff. Proud to play for my country. We will reflect & come back stronger!"

Surya Kumar Yadav @surya_14kumar

Forever grateful to our fans who create electrifying atmosphere, no matter where we play. Thankful for the undying support for each other, proud of the hardwork put in by this team &support staff.

Proud to play for my country

We will reflect &come back stronger! Hurtful loss.Forever grateful to our fans who create electrifying atmosphere, no matter where we play. Thankful for the undying support for each other, proud of the hardwork put in by this team &support staff.Proud to play for my countryWe will reflect &come back stronger! Hurtful loss.Forever grateful to our fans who create electrifying atmosphere, no matter where we play. Thankful for the undying support for each other, proud of the hardwork put in by this team &support staff. Proud to play for my country🇮🇳We will reflect &come back stronger! https://t.co/EeuLz45kgl

Hardik Pandya, who smashed a crucial half-century in the knockout tie, wrote:

"Devastated, gutted, hurt. Tough to take, for all of us. To my teammates, I’ve enjoyed the bond that we built - we fought for each other every step of the way. Thank you to our support staff for their endless dedication and hardwork for months on end."

hardik pandya @hardikpandya7 Devastated, gutted, hurt. Tough to take, for all of us. To my teammates, I’ve enjoyed the bond that we built - we fought for each other every step of the way. Thank you to our support staff for their endless dedication and hardwork for months on end. Devastated, gutted, hurt. Tough to take, for all of us. To my teammates, I’ve enjoyed the bond that we built - we fought for each other every step of the way. Thank you to our support staff for their endless dedication and hardwork for months on end. https://t.co/HlVUC8BNq7

One of the bright spots for Team India throughout their T20 World Cup campaign, Virat Kohli wrote:

"We leave Australian shores short of achieving our dream and with disappointment in our hearts, but we can take back a lot of memorable moments as a group and aim to get better from here on."

Virat Kohli @imVkohli We leave Australian shores short of achieving our dream and with disappointment in our hearts but we can take back a lot of memorable moments as a group and aim to get better from here on. We leave Australian shores short of achieving our dream and with disappointment in our hearts but we can take back a lot of memorable moments as a group and aim to get better from here on. https://t.co/l5NHYMZXPA

KL Rahul, who failed to deliver in the crucial fixture, dropped a heartbreaking emoji:

Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli's fifties in vain in T20 World Cup semifinal

Asked to bat first by England, India posted 168-6 in their allotted 20 overs. Pandya hit 63 off 33 balls, while Kohli struck 50 off 40 to take India to a respectable total. The duo put on a crucial 61-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Chris Jordan was the pick of the bowlers for England, taking 3/43, while Adil Rashid and Chris Woakes got a wicket apiece. In response, England openers Alex Hales (86* off 47 deliveries) and Jos Buttler (80* off 49 balls) powered their team home with a whopping four overs to spare.

England will now face Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne on Sunday (November 13). That will be a repeat of the two teams' 50-over World Cup final at the same venue three decades ago, which Pakistan won.

Poll : 0 votes