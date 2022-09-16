T20 World Cup 2022: "Neither the chief selector understands nor the captain and coach" - Kamran Akmal unimpressed with Pakistan's squad

Former Pakistan opener Kamran Akmal has criticized the selectors for blindly choosing the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Akmal slammed the selection panel for not making changes to the middle-order despite a poor performance in the Asia Cup.

Pakistan have stuck to almost the same batting unit for the seven-match T20 series against England and the T20 World Cup, selecting the likes of Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah and Iftikhar Ahmed. All three underperformed in the 2022 Asia Cup in which the Men in Green lost in the final against Sri Lanka.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Akmal reflected that Pakistan's middle-order needed change following their below-par showing in the Asia Cup. However, he blamed the selectors, captain, and coach for not realizing that. He said:

"Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, and Mohammad Haris - the batting line-up is almost the same as it was in the Asia Cup. They weren't in form. These boys might've tried, but couldn't perform as there was pressure. However, deserving players had to be there.

"Plenty of changes were needed in the World Cup squad, but I think neither the chief selector understands nor the captain and coach. They announce the team as they desire and if the performance isn't there, criticism happens."

The former keeper-batter further opined that the selectors will shift the blame on the players if the team fails to perform. He added that the think-tank hadn't given much thought before announcing the squad. Akmal said:

"I feel the selectors have blindly announced the squad as they failed to recognize the team's recent performances. If the side doesn't perform well, they'll blame the players and let go of the pressure on themselves. However, they will not think about who made the team - it's the chief selector.

"Teams aren't made for learning, but for performing and winning. Such events don't take place daily and the squad should've been announced, keeping that in mind."

The Men in Green suffered a 23-run loss in the Asia Cup final, given their failure to maintain the correct tempo while chasing 171. Keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan's 49-ball 55 proved detrimental as he consumed too many deliveries before accelerating.

"Hope Pakistan plays maximum matches against England with the team that will play in the World Cup" - Kamran Akmal

Kamran Akmal. (Image Credits: Getty)

Akmal opined that Abrar Ahmed, Shan Masood, and Aamir Jamal have opportunities to cement their spots, adding:

"Shan Masood, Abrar Ahmed, and Aamir Jamal are the new players and they have an opportunity. For Aamir Jamal because a team needs a fast-bowling all-rounder. It would've been even better had Faheem Ashraf been there. Hope Pakistan plays maximum matches against England with the team that will play in the World Cup."

Shan Masood has made it to both the squads, while two uncapped players, Abrar Ahmed and Aamir Jamal, have been chosen to face England. Pakistan and England will lock horns in the first T20I in Karachi on September 20. They will also play a tri-series in New Zealand, involving the hosts and Bangladesh in the first week of October before leaving for Australia.

