Reetinder Singh Sodhi has warned Rohit Sharma-led India against England’s batting depth ahead of the T20 World Cup semifinal in Adelaide on Thursday (November 10). The former Indian cricketer praised the opposition’s performance in the Super 12 stage. He even compared their batting depth to the Atlantic Ocean.

It is worth mentioning that England bat deep. They have quality batters till number nine.

Speaking to India News, Sodhi said:

“21:21 – England have played better cricket. There is no doubt about it. It’s a big game and their batting unit is as deep as the Atlantic Ocean.”

England opener Alex Hales will be keen to continue his good form after scoring 125 runs in four games in the T20 World Cup. Senior all-rounder Ben Stokes, meanwhile, has returned to form with a match-winning contribution against Sri Lanka in their last group-stage match.

Captain Jos Buttler will be looking to lead from the front, while all-rounder Liam Livingstone will be determined to put on a show in the big game.

The onus will be on Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, and Ravichandran Ashwin to restrict England.

“He failed to replicate his form” – Saba Karim wants Harshal Patel to replace Axar Patel in the T20 World Cup semifinal

Former Indian selector Saba Karim feels speedster Harshal Patel should replace all-rounder Axar Patel after the left-arm spinner failed to make an impact in group-stage matches at the T20 World Cup.

Axar finished with figures of 1/40 against Zimbabwe in Melbourne on Sunday. He also failed to take wickets against Bangladesh and Pakistan as he was used for only one over each in those matches, including 0/21 against Babar Azam and Co. The southpaw also failed to step up with the bat in those games.

Speaking on the same show as Sodhi, Karim said:

“24:52 – "If we talk about Axar Patel, he has failed to replicate his form in Australia after an impressive performance at home against Australia. Conditions are different."

He added:

"One change we can expect against England is that Harshal Patel or Yuzvendra Chahal might play in his place. However, Chahal does not offer batting depth.”

Ashwin, on the other hand, peaked at the right time for the Men in Blue with 3/22 against Zimbabwe. He is expected to use his experience in India’s favor against England.

Wisden India

Two wickets each for Hardik Pandya, and Mohammed Shami

One wicket each for Bhuvneshawar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Axar Patel



A perfect day for India's bowling unit



Three wickets for Ravichandran Ashwin
Two wickets each for Hardik Pandya, and Mohammed Shami
One wicket each for Bhuvneshawar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Axar Patel
A perfect day for India's bowling unit

Rohit Sharma and Co. must beat England to reach the T20 World Cup final, scheduled in Melbourne on Sunday. Meanwhile, Pakistan will lock horns against New Zealand in the first semifinal in Sydney on Wednesday (November 9).

